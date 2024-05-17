2 found dead inside northern Arizona home

Authorities responding to a domestic violence call found two bodies inside a home west of Flagstaff.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on May 16 north of Ask Fork.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home in the Kaibab Estates West area after receiving a 911 call from a woman claiming to be involved in a domestic violence incident.

The woman who called 911 said she was with a man who was armed with a rifle.

"Deputies were advised from dispatch the female on the 911 call was requesting help when voice communication was lost," the sheriff's office said. "A scuffle was heard in the background and the connection was lost shortly thereafter."

Once at the scene, deputies found two people dead inside the home,

The victims were not identified.

Investigators say they have no information indicating that there is an outstanding suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-774-4523 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.