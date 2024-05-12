Shooter takes off after striking several cars in central Phoenix, PD says

Phoenix Police are investigating after several cars were struck by a shooter Sunday night.

The incident happened near 10th and Roosevelt streets around 7:45 p.m. on May 12. Witnesses told officers that a car had stopped, a man got out of the car and then fired several rounds near a home.

For now, investigators believe only cars were hit and no one was shot.

"The man then got back in the vehicle and drove off. No injuries were reported. Officers are investigating the incident," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where 10th and Roosevelt streets is: