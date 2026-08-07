Mesa woman found with blood on her hands and clothes after stabbing, killing her husband: PD

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The Brief Kevin Windley, 54, died at the hospital after he was found with a stab wound on August 6 inside an apartment near Gilbert Road and Inverness Avenue. Police say the victim's wife, 55-year-old Marcel Windley, told investigators she was angry when she stabbed her husband during an argument. Marcel Windley was arrested and is accused of second-degree murder.



A woman reportedly told investigators she was angry when she fatally stabbed her husband during an argument on Thursday inside a Mesa apartment, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened just after midnight on August 6 near Gilbert Road and Inverness Avenue.

According to Mesa police, officers responded to an apartment in the area after receiving a 911 call from a man who said he had been stabbed.

"No one responded to further questions from the 911 operator, and an exact apartment number was not provided," police said.

When officers got to the apartment complex, they heard noises coming from inside one of the units. A woman then came outside with what appeared to be blood on her hands and clothes.

After going inside the apartment, officers found 54-year-old Kevin Windley with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital by firefighters where he later died.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say a knife "with a red substance on the tip" was found inside the apartment.

"The woman, identified as 55-year-old Marcel Windley, told investigators she was angry and stabbed her husband, 54-year-old Kevin Windley, with a knife during an argument," police said.

Marcel Windley was arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

No other details on the circumstances that led up to the stabbing were released by police.

Map of the area where the stabbing happened: