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Flagstaff retired mathematician turned artist honored with permanent gallery display

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Flagstaff
Published August 9, 2026 2:07 PM MST
Published August 9, 2026 2:07 PM MST
Retired Flagstaff mathematician displays fractal art
Retired Flagstaff mathematician displays fractal art

Retired Flagstaff mathematician displays fractal art

Retired research mathematician John Van Ness turned his love for fractals into fine art. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen learns that after a local solo exhibit, his Flagstaff retirement community created a permanent wall gallery for his work.

The Brief

    • A Flagstaff resident and retired research mathematician has transitioned into a successful artist during retirement.
    • The Flagstaff Baking Co. featured 15 of his fractal-inspired paintings in a solo Art Walk exhibit.
    • Through the "My Miracle Moment" program, staff at The Bluffs of Flagstaff created a permanent wall display for his artwork inside the facility.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - It is not every day a mathematician becomes a successful painter. For one Flagstaff resident, he turned to painting in retirement, and his community is now honoring him with a permanent space to display his work.

The backstory:

John Van Ness could never dream of his paintings hanging in an exhibit. Growing up, the opportunity was never a possibility.

"Some painting, but I was so poor we couldn't afford paint, so we didn't have paint," Van Ness said.

What we know:

Now, living at The Bluffs of Flagstaff, his life is very different. The retired research mathematician took a love for fractals and put them on canvas. The Flagstaff Baking Co. showed off 15 works of his.

"That's sort of the ultimate goal. To get a solo show is a real honor and I didn't expect anything," Van Ness said.

Shelby Davison with The Bluffs made sure everyone knew.

"Got a group of residents out to the baking company we got to look through the exhibit htey had their for htem and he thought ahead way ahead and had put together several copies of his portfolio through the years so we could see all the pieces he had done," Davison said.

Big picture view:

Davison took his passion and expanded it with the unique "My Miracle Moment" program.

The goal of the program is to "spotlight and honor a resident and their legacy. Their passion, and the things they have accomplished in life," Davison said.

Permanent Placement:

Staff took that art walk exhibit and made it permanent in the facility.

"We found a wall. John approved of the wall, and now his art is up here in the Bluffs for all of us to see," Davison said.

"I really like it— the idea that people come up and compliment me on the paintings and want to discuss it," Van Ness said.

Dig deeper:

Davison says it inspires other residents.

"We want every resident here to feel honored to feel special to know that we see them," Davison said. "I think it's important for them to know wow he is still painting he is still doing it, I can still do it."

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from John Van Ness and Shelby Davison.

FlagstaffNews