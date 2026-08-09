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Multiple detained after man found shot at South Phoenix home

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 9, 2026 2:35 PM MST
Published August 9, 2026 2:35 PM MST

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in South Phoenix.
    • Officers detained multiple suspects following a traffic stop near 25th Avenue and Bloch Road.

PHOENIX - Multiple suspects were detained after a man was found shot in the torso at a South Phoenix home. 

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to several reports of the  shooting near 25th Avenue and Bloch Road at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 9. 

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. 

Officers said they detained multiple suspects "at the location of a nearby traffic stop." 

Image 1 of 2

 

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, along with the identities of the suspects and victim, were not released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews