Multiple detained after man found shot at South Phoenix home

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in South Phoenix. Officers detained multiple suspects following a traffic stop near 25th Avenue and Bloch Road.



Multiple suspects were detained after a man was found shot in the torso at a South Phoenix home.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to several reports of the shooting near 25th Avenue and Bloch Road at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers said they detained multiple suspects "at the location of a nearby traffic stop."

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What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, along with the identities of the suspects and victim, were not released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.