Multiple detained after man found shot at South Phoenix home
PHOENIX - Multiple suspects were detained after a man was found shot in the torso at a South Phoenix home.
What we know:
Phoenix Police responded to several reports of the shooting near 25th Avenue and Bloch Road at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 9.
The man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.
Officers said they detained multiple suspects "at the location of a nearby traffic stop."
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting, along with the identities of the suspects and victim, were not released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.