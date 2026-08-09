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21-year-old Peoria man killed after being struck by train in Flagstaff

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Peoria
Published August 9, 2026 3:26 PM MST
Published August 9, 2026 3:26 PM MST

Disclaimer: This story discusses possible suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Brief

    • Peoria resident Jason Cataldo, 21, was struck and killed by a train near San Francisco Street in downtown Flagstaff early Sunday morning.
    • Flagstaff Police Department responded around 2:15 a.m. and pronounced Cataldo dead at the scene.
    • Witness statements indicate he was lying on the tracks prior to impact.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A 21-year-old Peoria man died early Sunday morning after being struck by a train in downtown Flagstaff, according to local authorities.

What we know:

Officers with the Flagstaff Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of South San Francisco Street and the railroad tracks. Upon arrival, first responders located Jason Cataldo, who was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries consistent with a train strike.

Dig deeper:

Witnesses told police that Cataldo was lying down on the tracks when the collision occurred. Police noted that the train involved was traveling east along the northernmost set of tracks.

What they're saying:

"The Flagstaff Police Department reminds the public that it is both unlawful and extremely dangerous to enter or walk on railroad tracks except at designated crossings," officials said on Aug. 9. "Always obey crossing gates, warning lights and audible signals, and cross only when it is safe to do so."

Map of where the fatal train crash occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Flagstaff Police Department.

PeoriaCoconino CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety