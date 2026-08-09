Arizona man arrested on child molestation charges after local, Las Vegas cops team up

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Northwest Plateau
17
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:26 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Yuma County, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:28 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:42 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:20 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:44 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:48 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:07 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Graham County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, New River Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Tonto Basin, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County
Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:25 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:19 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County

Arizona man arrested on child molestation charges after local, Las Vegas cops team up

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
La Paz County
Published August 9, 2026 3:45 PM MST
Published August 9, 2026 3:45 PM MST
article

A La Paz County Sheriff’s Office vehicle is seen in this file photo. (La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Freddy Ray Pruitt, 64, of Bouse, Ariz., was arrested on Aug. 5 on two counts of child molestation following a joint investigation across state lines.
    • The La Paz County Sheriff's Office led the operation, working alongside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services to track down the suspect.

BOUSE, Ariz. - A cross-border investigation into allegations of child abuse has ended with a western Arizona man behind bars, after local deputies teamed up with Las Vegas authorities to build their case.

What we know:

Freddy Ray Pruitt, 64, of Bouse, was arrested on Aug. 5 and faces two counts of child molestation.

The arrest follows a joint operation between the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Nevada child welfare officials. Detectives spent weeks working across state lines to gather evidence and track down the suspect before moving in to make the bust.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released details regarding where the alleged abuse occurred or what led to the initial report, citing the multi-jurisdictional nature of the case.

What you can do:

Deputies are encouraging anyone who may have additional information about Pruitt or the investigation to contact the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office at 928-669-6141 or submit a tip through their online portal here.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the La Paz County Sheriff's Office.

La Paz CountyNevadaCrime and Public SafetyNews