Arizona man arrested on child molestation charges after local, Las Vegas cops team up

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The Brief Freddy Ray Pruitt, 64, of Bouse, Ariz., was arrested on Aug. 5 on two counts of child molestation following a joint investigation across state lines. The La Paz County Sheriff's Office led the operation, working alongside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services to track down the suspect.



A cross-border investigation into allegations of child abuse has ended with a western Arizona man behind bars, after local deputies teamed up with Las Vegas authorities to build their case.

What we know:

Freddy Ray Pruitt, 64, of Bouse, was arrested on Aug. 5 and faces two counts of child molestation.

The arrest follows a joint operation between the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Nevada child welfare officials. Detectives spent weeks working across state lines to gather evidence and track down the suspect before moving in to make the bust.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released details regarding where the alleged abuse occurred or what led to the initial report, citing the multi-jurisdictional nature of the case.

What you can do:

Deputies are encouraging anyone who may have additional information about Pruitt or the investigation to contact the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office at 928-669-6141 or submit a tip through their online portal here.