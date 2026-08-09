Driver found dead in semi-truck at Goodyear Chewy warehouse

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The Brief Goodyear police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a semi-truck at the Chewy fulfillment center on South 143rd Avenue on Friday morning. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene, finding no obvious signs of foul play after property staff requested a welfare check. An anonymous tip from a warehouse employee claims the victim was a worker discovered inside the trailer roughly 20 hours after finishing a shift.



Goodyear police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive inside a semi-truck Friday morning at the Chewy fulfillment center near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street.

What they're saying:

Authorities say there are no obvious signs of foul play following the Aug. 7 discovery along 143rd Avenue, though a warehouse worker tells FOX 10 the victim went unnoticed inside the trailer for roughly 20 hours after his shift ended.

The discovery:

Officers with the Goodyear Police Department responded to the Chewy facility around 8:15 a.m. for a welfare check. Property staff asked for help after trying to contact the driver parked on the lot without success. Goodyear Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Goodyear police have not publicly identified the deceased or confirmed his employment status with the company. Officials state the investigation remains active and ongoing as the medical examiner determines the official cause of death.

Map of the area where the body was found: