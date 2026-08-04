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Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect linked to AZ; ax-wielding man killed in Mesa | Morning Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 4, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published August 4, 2026 10:01 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

From new details on the Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect, to an ax-wielding suspect shot and killed by police in Mesa, and an ex-police officer sentenced for a deadly shooting, here are your top stories for August 4, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Suspect in Idaho In-N-Out shooting linked to Arizona

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Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect has ties to Arizona, records show
article

Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect has ties to Arizona, records show

The accused Idaho In-N-Out shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, had ties to Arizona, and his family lives in Waddell, records show.

2. Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Valley

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Ax-wielding man shot, killed by police in Mesa neighborhood
article

Ax-wielding man shot, killed by police in Mesa neighborhood

A man armed with an ax was killed by police on August 3 near Mesquite Street and Mountain Road. The suspect reportedly assaulted his ex-wife and children with a shovel before officers got to the scene.

3. Ex-Arizona cop sentenced for manslaughter conviction

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Former Prescott officer sentenced in deadly 2024 shooting of unarmed man
article

Former Prescott officer sentenced in deadly 2024 shooting of unarmed man

Former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton was sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2024 fatal shooting of an unarmed man.

4. Washington state wildfire suspect served prison time in Arizona

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Man accused of starting Spokane wildfire served prison time in Arizona for killing his father
article

Man accused of starting Spokane wildfire served prison time in Arizona for killing his father

Aaron Farinacci is accused of setting the Old Trails Fire near Spokane, Washington. Farinacci previously served 12 years in prison for a 2010 manslaughter conviction for shooting and killing his father in Mesa.

5. Structures, power poles burned by wind-driven fire

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Wind-driven fire burns structures and power poles in Phoenix
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Wind-driven fire burns structures and power poles in Phoenix

A fire driven by heavy winds burned three structures, along with brush, trees and power poles on Monday night near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix weather: Extreme heat and evening dust risk
Phoenix weather: Extreme heat and evening dust risk

Phoenix weather: Extreme heat and evening dust risk

Phoenix reaches 111 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of blowing dust and strong winds late in the evening.

Click here for full forecast

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