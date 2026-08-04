Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect linked to AZ; ax-wielding man killed in Mesa | Morning Brief

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From new details on the Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect, to an ax-wielding suspect shot and killed by police in Mesa, and an ex-police officer sentenced for a deadly shooting, here are your top stories for August 4, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Suspect in Idaho In-N-Out shooting linked to Arizona

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2. Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Valley

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3. Ex-Arizona cop sentenced for manslaughter conviction

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4. Washington state wildfire suspect served prison time in Arizona

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5. Structures, power poles burned by wind-driven fire

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