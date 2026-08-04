Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect linked to AZ; ax-wielding man killed in Mesa | Morning Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.
From new details on the Idaho In-N-Out shooting suspect, to an ax-wielding suspect shot and killed by police in Mesa, and an ex-police officer sentenced for a deadly shooting, here are your top stories for August 4, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Suspect in Idaho In-N-Out shooting linked to Arizona
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The accused Idaho In-N-Out shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, had ties to Arizona, and his family lives in Waddell, records show.
2. Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Valley
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A man armed with an ax was killed by police on August 3 near Mesquite Street and Mountain Road. The suspect reportedly assaulted his ex-wife and children with a shovel before officers got to the scene.
3. Ex-Arizona cop sentenced for manslaughter conviction
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Former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton was sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2024 fatal shooting of an unarmed man.
4. Washington state wildfire suspect served prison time in Arizona
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Aaron Farinacci is accused of setting the Old Trails Fire near Spokane, Washington. Farinacci previously served 12 years in prison for a 2010 manslaughter conviction for shooting and killing his father in Mesa.
5. Structures, power poles burned by wind-driven fire
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A fire driven by heavy winds burned three structures, along with brush, trees and power poles on Monday night near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.
A look at today's weather
Phoenix reaches 111 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of blowing dust and strong winds late in the evening.
Click here for full forecast