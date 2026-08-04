Seen on TV: August 4

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Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Arizona Lottery

4740 E University Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://www.arizonalottery.com/

Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer

13375 W. McDowell Rd., #10

Goodyear, AZ 85395

https://www.bootyswings.com/goodyear-location

West-MEC Southeast Campus

3300 N. 93rd Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85037

https://www.west-mec.edu/high-school-students/west-mec-campuses-in-arizona

Common Ground Culinary

Live-streamed video