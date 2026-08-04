Seen on TV: August 4
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Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Arizona Lottery
- 4740 E University Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://www.arizonalottery.com/
Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer
- 13375 W. McDowell Rd., #10
- Goodyear, AZ 85395
- https://www.bootyswings.com/goodyear-location
West-MEC Southeast Campus
- 3300 N. 93rd Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85037
- https://www.west-mec.edu/high-school-students/west-mec-campuses-in-arizona
Common Ground Culinary