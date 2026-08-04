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Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
6
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Heat Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Seen on TV: August 4

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published August 4, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published August 4, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Arizona Lottery

Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer

West-MEC Southeast Campus

Common Ground Culinary

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews