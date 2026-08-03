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Arizona farmers warn Colorado River water cuts could raise prices on food, everyday goods

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Drought
Published August 3, 2026 9:15 PM MST
Published August 3, 2026 9:15 PM MST
Casa Grande farm feels impact of water cuts
Casa Grande farm feels impact of water cuts

Casa Grande farm feels impact of water cuts

Proposed Colorado River water cuts threaten Arizona agriculture, forcing farmers to reduce crops and warning consumers of rising costs. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about how this impacts the industry, and your wallet.

The Brief

    • Proposed Colorado River water cuts could increase the cost of everyday items like food and clothing while significantly impacting Arizona's agricultural industry.
    • Farmers in Casa Grande are already unable to grow cotton due to dry dams and empty canals, threatening local crop production and food supplies.
    • Agriculture accounts for more than 70% of Arizona's water usage, with officials warning that further cuts could devastate rural communities and farm operations.

PHOENIX - From vegetables to clothes, consumers could soon pay more for everyday items if a new proposal to cut Arizona's water supply from the Colorado River goes through.

Local Impact:

Arizona farmers do not have to imagine the impact of Colorado River cuts—they are already living it. Previous shortage cuts severed Caywood Farms from Central Arizona Project water. Now, with the Coolidge Dam running dry, their local canal is empty, and the farm cannot grow cotton.

Nancy Caywood, co-owner of Caywood Farms, walked across land where she used to grow cotton but now has dry alfalfa.

"Cotton takes about four acre feet of water, alfalfa seven to nine acre feet. We get a water allocation of .24," Caywood said.

Only in some of the past few years has Caywood Farms been able to grow cotton and alfalfa. The farm also grows barley, wheat, and silage corn, but cuts to Colorado River water would make that challenging.

"We can provide food for our nation and also the world, and so when they do the cutbacks, and the farmers get cut back, they’re just taking away a food source," Caywood said.

By the numbers:

Because agriculture uses more than 70% of Arizona's water supply, the industry bears the brunt of statewide conservation efforts.

Paul Brierley, director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture, said Yuma produces 90% of the U.S. and Canada's leafy greens during the winter months. 

Why you should care:

He warned that further Colorado River cuts could devastate rural counties that rely on the agriculture industry.

"When you're not producing, then you're not hiring people, you're not buying tractors, you're not buying trucks, you're not buying all the inputs, and you don't need as many employees," Brierley said.

Brierley noted that there are various grants to incentivize farmers to conserve water, including programs that address soil health to increase water efficiency.

Related

Federal government mandates lower basin water cuts in new proposal
article

Federal government mandates lower basin water cuts in new proposal

The federal government has released a new blueprint outlining mandatory Colorado River water cuts for lower basin states through 2036.

Greg Stanton Weighs In:

Representative Greg Stanton said he is encouraging negotiators and the Department of the Interior to make shared cuts to all seven states using Colorado River water. As of now, only Arizona, California, and Nevada would have to make cuts.

"When we get our fair share of water, it’s not just good for Arizona, it’s good for America because we’re leading on advanced industries," Stanton said.

Stanton said he has already negotiated millions of dollars for various city, state, and tribal projects to encourage water conservation.

"My number one job in Congress is to deliver infrastructure projects that will help with that," Stanton said.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, farmers like Caywood are hoping negotiators see how cuts could trickle down to growers like her.

"Please consider us. We need to stay in business so we could continue to provide food," Caywood said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Caywood Farms co-owner Nancy Caywood, Arizona Department of Agriculture Director Paul Brierley, Representative Greg Stanton, and the Department of the Interior.

DroughtArizonaGreg StantonNews