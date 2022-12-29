Rio Verde residents sue Scottsdale to restore water access amid drought
Rio Verde Foothills residents sued Scottsdale last week, demanding that access to the city’s water supply be restored to some 500 homes in the community.
Why atmospheric rivers could become more frequent as world transitions out of La Niña
The climate patterns created by the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) could allow for more heavy rain events to impact California.
Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?
Recent winter storms are helping with the state's drought conditions, according to experts, but as far as long-term drought conditions are concerned, that's a different story.
Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?
One year ago, the entire state was labeled as being under drought, with the northwestern part of Arizona suffering from extreme drought.
What does all this rain in California mean for the wine?
A winery proprietor said, "let's keep it coming," when talking about the historic atmospheric river-fueled parade of storms slamming the Golden State.
Miles of San Carlos Reservoir being paved to prevent 'terrible losses through seepage'
Crews are nearing the end of a 12-mile trek to pave the San Carlos Reservoir to prevent water loss. "We have terrible losses through seepage."
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
Congress approved the bills late last year.
Rio Verde Foothills residents to lose water access Jan. 1: 'Water is our lifeblood'
For about a year, the city of Scottsdale has been hauling water to Rio Verde Foothills, but they've decided to stop because of the ongoing drought.
Coolidge Dam records highest water level in 5 years, a relief for Arizona farmers
Six months ago, Caywood Farms in Casa Grande was dusty, dry and brown. Now it's wet, muddy and most importantly - it's green.
Water bills for tribes in Arizona to head to President Biden
The U.S. House approved the legislation on Dec. 22, just a few days after the U.S. Senate did.
More questions than answers at Colorado River water meetings
The Colorado provides drinking water to 40 million people, irrigation for millions of acres of agriculture and hydropower in the U.S. Southwest.
Arizona's megadrought: The latest and what can we do to help
The federal government is expected to restrict Arizona's water supply even more in the coming months, heading into the new year. We're taking a look at problems that may be coming down the pike and what various Arizona water districts are doing about it, and what you can do too.
Arizona cities enacting measures to help conserve water amid drought: here's what you need to know
Officials with the cities of Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale have begun some stages of drought protocols.
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds.
Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report
NWS predicts Mississippi River level dropping to 11.1 feet below sea level
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
Experts with the National Weather Service say Arizona could see a so-called 'triple-dip La Nina" in the next few months.
Tomato, onion, garlic prices expected to increase amid ongoing California drought
About 94% of California fell under the severe, extreme, or exceptional drought categories as of last week. The state grows over a third of the nation's vegetables and 75% of its fruits and nuts.
Fifth set of human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as drought conditions continue
It marked the fifth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
Drought-stricken Arizona to get less Colorado River water
Lake Mead is currently less than a quarter full and the seven states overall that depend on its water missed a federal deadline to announce proposals on plans cut additional water next year.
More human remains discovered on drought-stricken Lake Mead, 4th time since May
It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.