Arizona's water crisis: Colorado river restrictions easing in 2024, but negotiations over future continues

As 2024 begins, Arizona's restriction of water from the Colorado River will ease when compared to 2023.

However, the real negotiations over water supply, and how it will impact Arizona farmers in the long run, have only just begun.

First, a look back at 2023

For 2023, the year began with a historically wet winter. Along the Salt River, all seve dams were at full capacity. The Colorado River itself rose as well.

However, the wet winter gave way to the driest monsoon on record.

"Really, we have to deal with what nature provides us along this river system," said Phil Bashaw, CEO of the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation.

Bashaw says his organization is representing Arizona agriculture, as state leaders fight for Colorado water after the current guidelines end in 2026.

"Seven states getting together and talking about how we're going to operate together, and work together along that river to preserve that resource," said Bashaw.

Agriculture affected by water shortage

Agriculture took the biggest hit in 2023, when Arizona received the first ever Tier 2A shortage.

According to the website for Central Arizona Project, a Tier 2A shortage for Arizona means a reduction of 592,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water supply. Officials with CAP say this constitutes 34% of their normal water supply in an average year, and about 9% of Arizona's total water use.

On the Arizona Department of Water Resources website, officials state that under certain calculations, an acre-foot of water can serve an average of 3.5 Arizona homes annually. Under that calculation, 592,000 acre-feet of water can serve over 169,000 Arizona homes in a year.

With reduced water allotments, many farms made tough choices and grew less products, leading to dustier fields.

For 2024, Arizona will operate under Tier 1 water shortage conditions. According to the Associated Press, Arizona could see an 18% cut from its total Colorado River water allocation as a result.

"Certainly, for farmers in the central part of the state that rely on CAP, they're still going to have restrictions under these drought conditions, but I think most of the attention now is on 2026, and the reconciliation on the Colorado River," said Bashaw.

Bashaw said they have advocated for farmers in our state, like those in Yuma, where they produce 90% of the leafy greens Americans eat every winter.

"I would say the winter gave us a bit of a reprieve, and took some of the pressure off that system, but it's important to note everyone is still at that table and negotiating, because we know this is a long-term challenge we'll be faced with," said Bashaw. "Although it's provided short-term relief, it hasn't taken the pressure off finding long-term solutions."