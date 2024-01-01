Nightly Roundup: What's to blame for Phoenix's gloomy skies today; more on 'Dry January'

PHOENIX - From that thick haze that has hung over Phoenix today to a shocking crime involving a pastor, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for New Year's Day, January 1, 2024.
1. What's that ‘fog’ over Phoenix?
"New year's is actually the worst air quality day of the year," said Alex Young, Lead Meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Phoenix office.
2. Welcome to the world, baby Yuriel!
Phoenix hospitals are welcoming the first babies to be born in 2024. We spoke with a mom whose baby boy was the very first to be born at St. Joseph's Hospital this year.
3. More on ‘Dry January’
If you’re curious about giving up alcohol, whether it’s to get a fresh start now for the new year or at some other time, you’re not alone.
4. Shocking crime involving pastor
A High Point, North Carolina, pastor was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting and attempting to push his wife’s co-worker’s head into a McDonald’s deep fryer, according to police.
5. What will 2024 bring for Arizona's drought?
While Arizona will see less strict restrictions on water allotments from the Colorado River, negotiations over future water supply continues.
Also: Thank you, Linda Williams!
FOX 10 says goodbye to Linda Williams
After 42 years on the air, FOX 10's Linda Williams is retiring! She joined AZAM to talk about her legendary career.
And, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 1/1/24
Goodbye, 2023 and hello, 2024. We're hoping for much more rain this year!