Expand / Collapse search

Water to begin flowing again in the Rio Verde Foothills: 'A big day'

By
Published 
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The long-running saga of the Rio Verde Foothills' fight for water is about to end.

The community became a warning sign for desert living as it struggled to find a reliable and affordable water supply for the past year.

Featured

Rio Verde water crisis: Gov. Hobbs signs bill ending Arizona town's battle for water
article

Rio Verde water crisis: Gov. Hobbs signs bill ending Arizona town's battle for water

The start of 2023 brought new concerns for some residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area, as Scottsdale shut off their water supply due to the ongoing drought. Here's what you should know about what happened, and what people are trying to do to secure a water supply for the future.

By Oct. 9, water from a new standpipe will finally be flowing. The residents of Rio Verde Foothills will be getting a reliable water source once again.

Rosemary Carroll with the Hangry Donkey Sanctuary can’t believe it, saying, "Tomorrow is a big day."

The temporary solution to wash away her water woes is finally here.

Rio Verde: Water to start flowing again

After a months-long crisis, water will flow in the Rio Verde Foothills community starting on Oct. 9. It's part of a new law signed in June by Governor Katie Hobbs, as well as numerous agreements and measures that formed off the bill. Under the plan, the City of Scottsdale will treat the water acquired by Rio Verde, in a temporary solution. A long-term proposal is currently being reviewed by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

"It kept me up nights wondering how I was going to afford this. How am I going to do this? How am I going to do right by them? So, it’s been a stressful time," Carroll said.

It started in January. Under new drought provisions, the city of Scottsdale stopped providing water to the unincorporated community outside its boundaries.

It sparked a months-long crisis filled with political squabbles, lawsuits and international media attention.

Featured

Rio Verde residents sue Scottsdale to restore water access amid drought
article

Rio Verde residents sue Scottsdale to restore water access amid drought

Rio Verde Foothills residents sued Scottsdale last week, demanding that access to the city’s water supply be restored to some 500 homes in the community.

Then, after negotiations, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill this summer, allowing for numerous agreements and measures.

Under the plan, water company EPCOR will provide the water, the city of Scottsdale will treat it and haulers will deliver it.

Featured

Despite end to Rio Verde water battle, one donkey sanctuary is struggling: 'It's just the worst'
article

Despite end to Rio Verde water battle, one donkey sanctuary is struggling: 'It's just the worst'

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed off on a bill that would create a new standpipe water district in the area and facilitate the water sale from Scottsdale to Rio Verde. But one nonprofit isn't seeing immediate relief.

That’s the short-term solution which expires after a few years. EPCOR is working on creating a long-term solution for the community as its proposal is under review by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

As for Carroll, she’s celebrating in the best way she knows how.

"We are certainly looking forward to the end of this," she said. "It will be great to take a warm shower. I haven’t done that in a long time."

Residents say the first delivery will be on the morning of Oct. 9 around 7 a.m.