Water to begin flowing again in the Rio Verde Foothills: 'A big day'

The long-running saga of the Rio Verde Foothills' fight for water is about to end.

The community became a warning sign for desert living as it struggled to find a reliable and affordable water supply for the past year.

By Oct. 9, water from a new standpipe will finally be flowing. The residents of Rio Verde Foothills will be getting a reliable water source once again.

Rosemary Carroll with the Hangry Donkey Sanctuary can’t believe it, saying, "Tomorrow is a big day."

The temporary solution to wash away her water woes is finally here.

"It kept me up nights wondering how I was going to afford this. How am I going to do this? How am I going to do right by them? So, it’s been a stressful time," Carroll said.

It started in January. Under new drought provisions, the city of Scottsdale stopped providing water to the unincorporated community outside its boundaries.

It sparked a months-long crisis filled with political squabbles, lawsuits and international media attention.

Then, after negotiations, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill this summer, allowing for numerous agreements and measures.

Under the plan, water company EPCOR will provide the water, the city of Scottsdale will treat it and haulers will deliver it.

That’s the short-term solution which expires after a few years. EPCOR is working on creating a long-term solution for the community as its proposal is under review by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

As for Carroll, she’s celebrating in the best way she knows how.

"We are certainly looking forward to the end of this," she said. "It will be great to take a warm shower. I haven’t done that in a long time."

Residents say the first delivery will be on the morning of Oct. 9 around 7 a.m.