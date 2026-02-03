Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 3 latest updates

article

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over 48 hours from her southern Arizona home.

Guthrie's disappearance is being investigated as a crime due to "concerning circumstances" found at the scene.

Tuesday, Feb. 3 updates:

11:45 a.m.

Chris Nanos, Pima County Sheriff, and Jon Edwards, FBI special agent, news conference takeaways:

Investigators are unsure of what clothing Nancy was wearing when she disappeared.

There were no tire tracks or footprints found around her home.

Investigators are currently reviewing camera footage at her home.

Investigators are unsure if this is a targeted or random crime.

Unknown number of suspects involved in the crime.

Nanos would not comment on if there were any signs of forced entry, or if any valuables were taken from the home. He also would not confirm if blood was found at the home.

Nanos reiterated that investigators have already submitted DNA evidence from the scene for processing.

Investigators are looking into a missing camera in front of the home.

Nancy's home has been fully processed by investigators. It's been turned back over to the family.

Reporter: "Sheriff, is there any indication that Nancy Guthrie is still alive? We know the medication played a critical role here. It's been 48 hours. She needs it every single day. Are you looking for someone that's still alive?"

Sheriff Nanos: "We hope we are."

The backstory:

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue outside of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. She was reported missing the following day after her family members were notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

"Family went to her residence in Tucson, AZ and Nancy was not in the home," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. "All her personal belongings, to include her wallet, cell phone and vehicle were still there, but she was nowhere to be found."

Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Authorities say "concerning circumstances" at Guthrie's home suggest she was taken against her will, and was possibly kidnapped or abducted. Signs of forced entry were found at the scene, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators collected DNA samples belonging to Nancy at the home, and they've been sent to a Phoenix lab for rapid testing. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed if the samples are blood.

Sheriff Chris Nanos says homicide detectives have taken over the case and other agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are assisting in the investigation.

What they're saying:

Nancy is the mother of NBC ‘Today’ show anchor, Savannah Guthrie.

Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mom Nancy on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Savannah released a statement on Monday night, asking for prayers.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah wrote on Instagram. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900."

What you can do:

The sheriff's office has created a tipline and a reward of $2,500 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. You can also call 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

What's next:

Sheriff Nanos said the next news conference on the case will be held on Feb. 5.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen