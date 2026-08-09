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Phoenix dust storms prompt health warnings as Category 5 dust lingers

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Weather
Published August 9, 2026 6:16 PM MST
Published August 9, 2026 6:16 PM MST
Lack of rain leads to longer-lasting dust
Lack of rain leads to longer-lasting dust

Lack of rain leads to longer-lasting dust

Arizona State University's new scale measures dust weight and particulate matter to assess storm severity and potential respiratory risks for vulnerable groups. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the dust causing persist problems. 

The Brief

    • Dust storms striking the Phoenix area reached Category 5 levels based on weight, wind speed, duration, and particulate matter.
    • A lack of lingering wind gusts following recent storms trapped heavy dust over the metro area, causing poor air quality.
    • Additional storms are possible, though expected rainfall this week could clear the remaining dust.

PHOENIX - Dust has been clinging to the air across Phoenix following strong dust storms in the last week, leading to poor air quality and the potential for more storms in the coming days.

What we know:

While conditions cleared up temporarily, meteorologists report that dust storms tend to pop up in the late evening. These storms typically originate in the Tucson and Pima County area before moving toward Phoenix.

Both dust storms on Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 were Category 5. This marks the first year that Arizona State University is making its data public. 

The categories are based on the weight of the dust. While the National Weather Service looks at visibility during a storm, the scale measuring these categories evaluates wind speed, storm duration, and particulate matter.

Looking Ahead:

Rain anticipated on Aug. 10 and Aug. 13 could help clear the remaining dust, which was not the case earlier in the week.

What they're saying:

"It just kind of blew in and then the event was seemingly over," Phoenix National Weather Service Meteorologist Alicia Ryan said. "There wasn't any further wind gusts to push it out of the area, and that's why it just stayed over the metro."

Why you should care:

Arizona State University also tracks hourly dust levels, noting that the lingering dust can cause adverse health effects for older adults and individuals with asthma.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Arizona State University data, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and Phoenix National Weather Service Meteorologist Alicia Ryan.

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