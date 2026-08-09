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Yuma bodycam addresses viral post; man found dead at Chewy warehouse | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 9, 2026 5:56 PM MST
Published August 9, 2026 5:56 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From bodycam footage addressing a viral social media post, to a new family statement regarding backyard remains in Litchfield Park, and a Flagstaff art display, here are your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, August 9, 2026.

1. Bodycam released as Arizona police refute claims of failed investigation

Featured

'Attempted abduction'? Yuma police release bodycam footage to addressing viral post
article

'Attempted abduction'? Yuma police release bodycam footage to addressing viral post

Yuma Police are addressing online misinformation after a viral social media post claimed officers failed to investigate an attempted abduction involving a 16-year-old girl.

2. Family of missing Litchfield Park couple releases statement

Featured

Litchfield Park family speaks out after bodies found in backyard, suspect son flees country
article

Litchfield Park family speaks out after bodies found in backyard, suspect son flees country

The family of a missing Litchfield Park couple has broken their silence after police dug up two bodies in their backyard.

3. Body discovered at Chewy warehouse

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Driver found dead in semi-truck at Goodyear Chewy warehouse
article

Driver found dead in semi-truck at Goodyear Chewy warehouse

Police found a body inside a semi-truck at the Chewy Distribution Center in Goodyear.

4. Lingering dust impacts

Lack of rain leads to longer-lasting dust
Lack of rain leads to longer-lasting dust

Lack of rain leads to longer-lasting dust

Arizona State University's new scale measures dust weight and particulate matter to assess storm severity and potential respiratory risks for vulnerable groups. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the dust causing persist problems. 

5. From mathematician to artist— check out this Flagstaff resident's new hobby

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Flagstaff retired mathematician turned artist honored with permanent gallery display
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Flagstaff retired mathematician turned artist honored with permanent gallery display

A Flagstaff mathematician turned to painting in retirement, and his community is now honoring him with a permanent space to display his work.

A look at your weather for the week

Highs reach 111 degrees with monsoon rain and dust risks
Highs reach 111 degrees with monsoon rain and dust risks

Highs reach 111 degrees with monsoon rain and dust risks

Phoenix recorded a high of 111 degrees on Sunday, as humidity increased, bringing chances for gusty winds, blowing dust, and evening thunderstorms. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we can expect those storms to move in. 

Get the Full Forecast

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