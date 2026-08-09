Yuma bodycam addresses viral post; man found dead at Chewy warehouse | Nightly Roundup

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From bodycam footage addressing a viral social media post, to a new family statement regarding backyard remains in Litchfield Park, and a Flagstaff art display, here are your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, August 9, 2026.

1. Bodycam released as Arizona police refute claims of failed investigation

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2. Family of missing Litchfield Park couple releases statement

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3. Body discovered at Chewy warehouse

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4. Lingering dust impacts

5. From mathematician to artist— check out this Flagstaff resident's new hobby

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