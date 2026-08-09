Yuma bodycam addresses viral post; man found dead at Chewy warehouse | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From bodycam footage addressing a viral social media post, to a new family statement regarding backyard remains in Litchfield Park, and a Flagstaff art display, here are your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, August 9, 2026.
1. Bodycam released as Arizona police refute claims of failed investigation
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Yuma Police are addressing online misinformation after a viral social media post claimed officers failed to investigate an attempted abduction involving a 16-year-old girl.
2. Family of missing Litchfield Park couple releases statement
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The family of a missing Litchfield Park couple has broken their silence after police dug up two bodies in their backyard.
3. Body discovered at Chewy warehouse
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Police found a body inside a semi-truck at the Chewy Distribution Center in Goodyear.
4. Lingering dust impacts
Arizona State University's new scale measures dust weight and particulate matter to assess storm severity and potential respiratory risks for vulnerable groups. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the dust causing persist problems.
5. From mathematician to artist— check out this Flagstaff resident's new hobby
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A Flagstaff mathematician turned to painting in retirement, and his community is now honoring him with a permanent space to display his work.
A look at your weather for the week
Phoenix recorded a high of 111 degrees on Sunday, as humidity increased, bringing chances for gusty winds, blowing dust, and evening thunderstorms. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we can expect those storms to move in.
Get the Full Forecast