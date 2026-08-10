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Speed may be a factor in Mesa crash that killed 2, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mesa
Published August 10, 2026 8:48 AM MST
Published August 10, 2026 8:48 AM MST

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in a crash on Aug. 9 in Mesa near 7th Avenue and Stapley Drive.
    • The victims were identified as 74-year-old Gloria Apolinar Matias and 44-year-old Idolinda Romero Apolinar.
    • Police say speed may be a factor in the crash.

MESA, Ariz. - Two people are dead following a crash on Sunday night in Mesa, and police say speed may have been a factor in the deadly collision.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 near 7th Avenue and Stapley Drive.

According to Mesa police, a pickup truck and an SUV were involved in the crash. Gloria Apolinar Matias, 74, and Idolinda Romero Apolinar, 44, were killed in the crash. Both victims were inside one of the vehicles.

Two other adults involved in the crash suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Stapley Drive was shut down due to the crash, but it has been reopened.

Dig deeper:

While impairment isn't believed to be a factor, police say speed may have contributed to the deadly crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source: The Mesa Police Department

MesaNews