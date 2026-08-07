Rock-throwing Arizona man bites victim in the neck like a vampire during trailer park break-in: sheriff

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The Brief A suspect was arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at travel trailers and breaking into a home near Three Way, Ariz. Investigators say the man bit a 20-year-old resident on the neck before fleeing from responding Greenlee County deputies. The unnamed suspect was taken into custody following a foot pursuit and faces charges including aggravated assault.



A quiet evening at an eastern Arizona trailer park turned into a bizarre crime scene on Tuesday when a rock-throwing intruder forced his way into a mobile home and bit a young resident on the neck.

What we know:

Greenlee County deputies ended up chasing down the unnamed suspect on Aug. 4 after a chaotic trail of property damage, a home invasion and a tussle with law enforcement unfolded at the Valley View trailer park near Three Way, Ariz.

The trouble started when authorities received reports of a man hurling rocks at travel trailers and trying to break into them. What began as a case of vandalism quickly escalated when the suspect managed to breach one of the trailers.

Once inside, the encounter took a painful and unusual turn. Investigators say the intruder attacked a 20-year-old male resident, biting him directly on the neck.

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Dig deeper:

When deputies pulled up to the scene, the suspect made a run for it. Officers kicked off a foot pursuit through the area, quickly catching up to the fleeing man. He did not go quietly, allegedly fighting off deputies before being wrestled into handcuffs.

The suspect was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating.

What they're saying:

"The Greenlee County Sheriff's Office is committed in keeping our communities safe," Sheriff Eric Ellison said following the arrest.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not yet released the identity of the suspect or what might have prompted the unusual spree, and the condition of the bite victim has not been made public.

Location of the trailer park on State Route 75: