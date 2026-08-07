Arizona Lottery worker accused of groping clerk at Phoenix gas station

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The Brief Arizona Lottery employee David Reeves was arrested after allegedly groping a gas station clerk while on the job in Phoenix. Store surveillance video captured the encounter, which prosecutors argue shows intentional sexual abuse, while defense counsel claims any contact was accidental. A judge set Reeves' bond at $25,000 with mandatory electronic monitoring, and he remains in custody ahead of his next court date on Aug. 12.



An Arizona Lottery employee is behind bars after allegedly groping a gas station clerk while on the job in Phoenix.

What we know:

David William Reeves, 52, was arrested Thursday at his Peoria home after police say surveillance video captured him sexually assaulting a female worker at a gas station near 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue. Reeves, who has worked as a territory manager servicing lottery machines since 2019, faces three counts of felony sexual abuse.

The backstory:

According to court documents, the victim was working alone on July 29 and taking photos of a damaged lottery machine to send to her manager. As she looked down at her phone, Reeves walked past her and touched her breast. A few minutes later, Reeves allegedly approached her again and grabbed her left breast.

Investigators say the victim yelled at Reeves to stop and backed away, but he followed her and tried to grab her breast a third time before she blocked him. According to police records, Reeves then told the woman, "You didn't have a problem with it the first time," before leaving the store. Surveillance footage from inside the store corroborated the victim's account of the assault.

Phoenix police arrested Reeves on Aug. 6. When investigators showed him surveillance still photos depicting him touching the clerk, Reeves asked for an attorney.

In the courtroom:

During Friday's court hearing, Reeves' defense attorney argued that any physical touch was unintentional, telling the judge, "If there was any contact, which he does not recall specifically, it would have been accidental."

Prosecutor Brooke Gaunt countered by pointing to Reeves' alleged comment to the clerk, arguing it "gives the inference that it was done intentionally" and adding, "We are concerned that Mr. Reeves is a danger."

What they're saying:

Following his arrest, the state agency released a statement addressing the allegations and the ongoing investigation:

"The Arizona Lottery has been made aware of a criminal incident involving a contract employee," a spokesperson told FOX 10. "The safety and integrity of our operations remain our highest priorities. This is an active investigation and the Arizona Lottery is unable to provide further comment at this time."

What's next:

A judge set Reeves' bond at $25,000, ordering electronic monitoring and curfew restrictions if he posts bail. He remains held in a Maricopa County jail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 12.

Map of where the alleged sexual assault occurred: