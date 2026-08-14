Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:06 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:09 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 6:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:36 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:44 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Mohave County

2 American Airlines planes averted potential disaster in Phoenix: AP

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Air and Space
Updated August 14, 2026 3:34 PM MST Published August 14, 2026 3:32 PM MST
American Airlines aircrafts seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. article

American Airlines aircraft seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Reports state that two American Airlines planes managed to avert a collision over the Phoenix area on Aug. 14.
    • The two planes shared the same flight number, with one headed to Phoenix from Chicago and the other headed to Chicago.
    • The FAA is investigating the incident.

PHOENIX - The Associated Press is reporting that a Phoenix air traffic controller's quick action helped two airliners avert disaster on Aug. 14.

What we know:

According to the AP's report, two American Airlines planes had the same flight number: 2482. The two planes were flying close together, with one headed to Sky Harbor, and the other departing from Sky Harbor.

In a separate report, aviation website Flightradar24 states the two planes were on the same communications frequency.

Per Flightradar24's report, the plane headed to Phoenix was descending through 11,000 feet while the plane leaving Phoenix was climbing towards 9,000 feet when air traffic control realized the planes were using the same callsign. When they realized that, air traffic control told both planes to maintain a safe altitude to prevent conflict, and began referring to the planes as "American 2482 on approach" and "American 2482 on departure."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, both flights continued without further incident.

Dig deeper:

The AP's report states that normally, the same plane flies both legs of the round trip, but the flight out of Chicago was delayed, which led to American Airlines using a second plane in Phoenix.

Why you should care:

Per the AP, if both pilots thought the controller was telling them to fly at the same altitude as they were headed towards each other, the two planes might have collided.

What they're saying:

In a statement, a spokesperson with the FAA said they are reviewing details related to the incident.

"The diligence and professionalism of air traffic controllers ensured required separation was always maintained and the issue was identified and addressed," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with Sky Harbor, meanwhile, referred all inquiries to American Airlines.

The other side:

We have reached out to American Airlines, but company officials declined to comment on the matter.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Associated Press, Flightradar24, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Air and SpacePhoenixNews