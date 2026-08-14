88-year-old driver, dog rescued after spending an entire night stuck in Arizona monsoon mud

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The Brief An 88-year-old driver and his dog were saved Friday morning after spending the night stuck in thick monsoon mud along a remote Yavapai County back route. Stranded without regular cell service, the man used his mobile device's emergency satellite SOS text feature to send precise GPS coordinates directly to dispatchers. Sheriff's officials commended the driver for staying with his vehicle and packing essential food, water and medication, which kept both him and his pet safe until search teams arrived.



An 88-year-old man and his dog were rescued early Friday morning after becoming trapped overnight in thick mud and floodwaters along a remote Yavapai County trail following recent severe monsoon storms.

What we know:

Deputies said the driver was traveling a back route between Carefree and Bloody Basin on Thursday when his vehicle got stuck miles off the main dirt road. With no traditional cell service available in the rugged terrain, the man managed to use an emergency SOS text feature on his mobile device, sending his precise GPS coordinates directly to county dispatchers.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Forest Patrol responded to the call just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 14, teaming up with Jeep Posse and 4x4 units from the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team. Using the satellite location data provided by the SOS feature, search crews were able to navigate the treacherous, waterlogged backcountry straight to the stranded vehicle.

The rescued 88-year-old driver gives a thumbs-up alongside his dog, sheriff's deputies, and Yavapai County Search and Rescue team members following their safe recovery. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Both the driver and his dog were found unharmed and "incredibly relieved to be rescued," deputies said. The man declined medical evaluation at the scene, and rescue personnel safely transported the duo out of the wilderness to safety.

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What they're saying:

"While the driver's decision to travel on remote, unpaved backcountry roads was ill-advised given the recent monsoon storms, YCSO commends him for doing two crucial things right once the emergency occurred: he stayed put with his vehicle, and he knew how to use his emergency SOS text feature," deputies said following the rescue. "He was also prepared with his necessary medications, food, and water to survive the overnight stay without further compounding the emergency."

Map of the area where search teams found the elderly man and his dog: