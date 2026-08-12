Glendale suspect barricaded after shooting at police officers

The Brief A suspect reportedly shot at Glendale Police officers on Wednesday afternoon and remains barricaded inside a home near Glendale and 75th avenues. Police vehicles were struck by projectiles during the ongoing standoff. Authorities have notified nearby neighbors to shelter in place as the active scene continues to develop.



A barricaded suspect shot at Glendale Police officers Wednesday afternoon, and remains barricaded as the situation unfolds, police said.

What we know:

The Aug. 12 incident is unfolding in a neighborhood near Glendale and 75th avenues.

"This is still an active scene," Glendale Police said. "The suspect is still barricaded and has discharged his weapon at officers. There are police vehicles that have been struck by projectiles. Neighbors in the area have been notified to shelter in place."

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed extensive damage to the front and rear of the house. SWAT officers repeatedly rammed the back of the home.

What we don't know:

The suspect hasn't been identified. There's no word about what led up to the shooting.

Police did not say if anyone had been injured.

Stay with FOX 10 for updates as this story develops.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A suspect barricaded in a Glendale, Arizona neighborhood shot at officers, striking several police vehicles on Aug. 12, 2026.

Map of the area