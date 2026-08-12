Costco employee allegedly killed co-worker; 'The Office' star reveals cancer diagnosis l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
From a Costco employee accused of killing his co-worker to an actress from "The Office" announcing her incurable breast cancer diagnosis, here are your top stories for August 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Costco employee allegedly killed co-worker out of anger and jealousy: reports
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A Costco employee in Issaquah, Washington allegedly rammed his car into a co-worker riding a motorcycle, killing him out of anger and jealousy, according to reports citing statements made to investigators.
2. Deadly northern Arizona plane crash
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Brad Lawrence, 75, and Carter Buckner, 19, died in an Aug. 10 plane crash in the Mazatzal Wilderness west of Payson, Arizona, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said.
3. Homeless couple accused of trying to sell stolen library books
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A couple is facing felony charges, after Mesa Police say they stole over 400 library books to resell.
4. Social Security Administration adds 14 health conditions to CAL list
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The Social Security Administration has announced the addition of 14 health conditions to their Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list.
5. "I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life…"
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Actress Lucy Davis has revealed her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, sharing an inspiring message about peace, humor, and continuing her acting career.
A look at today's weather
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain threats to northeastern Phoenix and High Country regions.
Click here for full forecast