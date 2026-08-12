Costco employee allegedly killed co-worker; 'The Office' star reveals cancer diagnosis l Morning News Brief

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From a Costco employee accused of killing his co-worker to an actress from "The Office" announcing her incurable breast cancer diagnosis, here are your top stories for August 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Costco employee allegedly killed co-worker out of anger and jealousy: reports

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2. Deadly northern Arizona plane crash

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3. Homeless couple accused of trying to sell stolen library books

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4. Social Security Administration adds 14 health conditions to CAL list

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5. "I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life…"

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