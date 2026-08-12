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Costco employee allegedly killed co-worker; 'The Office' star reveals cancer diagnosis l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 12, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published August 12, 2026 10:01 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

From a Costco employee accused of killing his co-worker to an actress from "The Office" announcing her incurable breast cancer diagnosis, here are your top stories for August 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Costco employee allegedly killed co-worker out of anger and jealousy: reports

Featured

WA Costco employee fatally rammed car into co-worker after seeing hug
article

WA Costco employee fatally rammed car into co-worker after seeing hug

A Costco employee in Issaquah, Washington allegedly rammed his car into a co-worker riding a motorcycle, killing him out of anger and jealousy, according to reports citing statements made to investigators.

2. Deadly northern Arizona plane crash

Featured

Plane crash near Payson leaves two dead
article

Plane crash near Payson leaves two dead

Brad Lawrence, 75, and Carter Buckner, 19, died in an Aug. 10 plane crash in the Mazatzal Wilderness west of Payson, Arizona, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said.

3. Homeless couple accused of trying to sell stolen library books

Featured

Police arrest couple accused of stealing over $6,000 in Mesa library books to resell
article

Police arrest couple accused of stealing over $6,000 in Mesa library books to resell

A couple is facing felony charges, after Mesa Police say they stole over 400 library books to resell.

4. Social Security Administration adds 14 health conditions to CAL list

Featured

Social Security adds 14 health conditions to disability fast-track list
article

Social Security adds 14 health conditions to disability fast-track list

The Social Security Administration has announced the addition of 14 health conditions to their Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list.

5. "I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life…"

Featured

'The Office' star Lucy Davis reveals Stage 4 incurable breast cancer diagnosis
article

'The Office' star Lucy Davis reveals Stage 4 incurable breast cancer diagnosis

Actress Lucy Davis has revealed her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, sharing an inspiring message about peace, humor, and continuing her acting career.

A look at today's weather

Flood watches issued across Arizona
Flood watches issued across Arizona

Flood watches issued across Arizona

Thunderstorms bring heavy rain threats to northeastern Phoenix and High Country regions.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews