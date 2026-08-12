Florida man indicted for scheme targeting Arizona seniors: MCAO

The Brief Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say 22-year-old Andre Hart has been indicted on seven felony charges. The Florida man was indicted for his alleged role in a scheme that targeted several seniors in Maricopa County. Prosecutors allege Hart stole over $65,000.



Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's office say a Florida man has been indicted in Arizona for his alleged role in a scheme that targeted several seniors in the county.

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 12, prosecutors announced that 22-year-old Andre Hart has been indicted by a grand jury on the following:

Four counts of felony fraudulent schemes and artifices

Three counts of felony theft

The backstory:

Prosecutors say on three separate dates in July 2026, multiple people received phone calls from someone who was posing as a representative of their financial institution.

"The victims, who were mostly elderly, were persuaded to withdraw large sums of money and deliver the funds to someone they were told was an undercover investigator," read a portion of the statement. "They were then sent an unwitting Uber driver who believed they were performing a package pickup and delivery."

Officials with MCAO say on each of those three dates, the Uber driver delivered the package to Hart, who had traveled to Phoenix from Miami.

Andre Hart

"Hart was arrested after returning to Phoenix for the third time and attempting the same scheme," prosecutors wrote. "Police were in the process of surveilling Hart to arrest him when they saw him receive one of the ‘packages.’ After taking him into custody, another Uber driver approached police to deliver another 'package.'"

Dig deeper:

Officials with MCAO allege that Hart stole over $65,000 from several seniors living in the county.

What's next:

Per MCAO, Hart is held on a $100,000 cash bond.