Seen on TV: August 12
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Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Roc The Mic
- 6808 N. Dysart Rd., Ste 156
- Glendale, AZ 85307
- https://www.rocthemickaraoke.com/
Arizona Humane Society Papago Park Campus
- 5501 E. Van Buren St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.azhumane.org/papago-park-campus/
Harkins Norterra
- 2550 W. Happy Valley Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85085
- https://harkins.com/theatres/norterra/2026-08-12
Salted Wellness Queen Creek
- 37360 N. Gary Rd., Ste 101
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://getsalted.com/