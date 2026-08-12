Seen on TV: August 12

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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Roc The Mic

6808 N. Dysart Rd., Ste 156

Glendale, AZ 85307

https://www.rocthemickaraoke.com/

Arizona Humane Society Papago Park Campus

5501 E. Van Buren St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.azhumane.org/papago-park-campus/

Harkins Norterra

2550 W. Happy Valley Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85085

https://harkins.com/theatres/norterra/2026-08-12

Salted Wellness Queen Creek

37360 N. Gary Rd., Ste 101

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

https://getsalted.com/

Live-streamed video