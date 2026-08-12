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Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:46 AM MST until WED 11:45 AM MST, Mohave County
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Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 AM MST, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Southeast Gila County, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until THU 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Coconino Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:45 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:21 AM MST until WED 12:15 PM MST, Mohave County

Seen on TV: August 12

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Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated August 12, 2026 8:58 AM MST Published August 12, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Roc The Mic

Arizona Humane Society Papago Park Campus

Harkins Norterra

Salted Wellness Queen Creek

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews