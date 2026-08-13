Peoria man stabs, kills loose dog during neighborhood walk

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The Brief A man walking his dogs in a Peoria neighborhood fatally stabbed a larger dog that attacked them Thursday evening, according to police. Investigators say the dog owner drew a weapon to protect himself and his pets during the incident near 91st and Northern avenues. Peoria Police Department's Animal Control units have taken over the investigation as they work to determine whether the loose dog's owner will face any charges.



A routine Thursday evening walk took a violent turn in Peoria after a man fatally stabbed an attacking dog to protect himself and his pets, according to police.

What we know:

Peoria police officers responded just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 to the Summersett Village neighborhood near 91st and Northern avenues following reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say a man was walking his dogs along Las Palmaritas Drive when a larger, aggressive dog suddenly launched an attack against them. In an effort to defend himself and save his pets from serious harm, the dog walker drew a weapon and stabbed the loose animal. The attacking dog died from its injuries at the scene.

What they're saying:

"The man defending was not charged," Peoria Police Lt. Justin Feagan told FOX 10. "The attacking dog was loose, and our animal control units are handling the investigation."

What we don't know:

It is undetermined if the deceased dog's owner will be charged, Feagan said.

Map of where the dog was fatally stabbed: