Former Goodyear therapist accused of sexually abusing teenage girl

The Brief A 27-year-old Goodyear man accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl was arrested on July 1. Phoenix Police say the alleged victim came forward to report the abuse, which occurred two years ago during counseling sessions. The suspect, identified as Robert Macklin, is facing six felony charges.



A former therapist has been arrested over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl. Officers took the Goodyear man into custody on Wednesday.

Big picture view:

According to court documents, 27-year-old Robert James Macklin III has been accused of six felony counts, including:

1 count of sexual abuse, a Class 5 felony ( A.R.S. 13-1404

4 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, which are Class 2 felonies ( A.R.S. 13-1405

1 count of child enticement ( 13-1430A1

The backstory:

Per the documents, Phoenix Police responded to a home near 43rd Avenue and Peoria regarding a sexual assault call on March 29.

"The victim said when she was 16 years old, a former counselor/therapist from Terros by the name of Robert Macklin touched her inappropriately," investigators wrote. "The victim said this happened two years ago."

Police said on May 20, the alleged victim took part in an interview, where she "disclosed her former therapist by the name of Robert James Macklin touched her inappropriately during her sessions at Terros." The alleged victim also told police that the suspect "exhibited grooming behaviors."

Investigators say Macklin and the teen also had explicit encounters on FaceTime, and say she also reported having sexual contact with him at a park.

Dig deeper:

Macklin, investigators said, took part in an in-person interview on July 1.

"Robert stated he was the victim's counselor while he was employed at Terros. Robert stated he knew the victim was 16 years old at the time, and they had kissed one time," investigators wrote.

Investigators say Macklin requested a lawyer when investigators tried to interview him after he was read his Miranda rights.

During a court appearance, Prosecutor Ashley Stetson addressed the judge.

"The state would note the relationship between the victim and the suspect your honor this is a looks to be a position of trust between the victim and the suspect so there are concerns given that the state does believe that the suspect is a danger to the community specifically minors in the community," Stetson said.

What's next:

A judge has set a $50,000 secured appearance bond for Macklin. should he post bond, he would be subjected to electronic monitoring, alongside other restrictions.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the morning of July 10.

Suspect's former employer issues statement

Officials with Terros Health have issued a statement on the incident, which reads:

"At Terros Health, the health and safety of our patients is our top priority. This individual has not been employed by Terros Health since Mary 2024, and Terros Health first learned of the allegations described in public records in March 2026.

Upon learning of the allegations, the organization promptly notified appropriate regulatory agencies. Because this is an ongoing law enforcement and legal matter, Terros Health is not able to comment on the allegations or the proceedings."