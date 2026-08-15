Helicopter hoist rescues 15-year-old critically injured after plummeting 30 feet at Arizona waterfall

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was rushed to a Tucson trauma center in critical condition after falling nearly 30 feet into the water at Carr Canyon Falls on Friday. Severe monsoon weather and rugged terrain grounded civilian air ambulances, forcing an Arizona DPS Air Rescue helicopter to perform a complex hoist extraction from the canyon floor. As the Sheriff's Office investigates the incident, search and rescue officials urge visitors to exercise extreme caution, warning that the waterfall’s wet rocks are notoriously treacherous.



A 15-year-old boy is in a Tucson trauma center with critical injuries after falling nearly 30 feet into the water at Carr Canyon Falls late Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies say the teen was found face down in the water, prompting a multi-agency response that culminated in a dramatic helicopter hoist rescue — one that involved "four agencies and seamless coordination in a real world situation," sheriff's officials said — through severe monsoon weather.

First responders secure a 15-year-old boy (right) before an Arizona DPS Air Rescue helicopter hoists him from Carr Canyon Falls (left) following a critical 30-foot fall. (Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Emergency crews from the Fry and Sierra Vista fire departments were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to the rugged canyon. When first responders arrived, family members and bystanders were already administering first aid to the severely injured teenager at the bottom of the falls. Paramedics immediately took over life-saving measures to treat his traumatic injuries.

Dig deeper:

The rocky terrain and severe weather moving through the area made a standard ground evacuation impossible and grounded civilian medical helicopters. Authorities instead called in an Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue helicopter. The Ranger 2 crew hovered over the treacherous landscape and lowered a flight medic to the canyon floor. The boy was secured in a specialized rescue bag, pulled up into the chopper, and flown directly to a Tucson hospital to be treated for his injuries as well as an underlying medical issue.

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First responders from Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Fry Fire, and Sierra Vista Fire pose for a group photo following the rescue of a 15-year-old boy at Carr Canyon Falls on Aug. 14, 2026.

What they're saying:

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, search and rescue officials are using the rescue to remind hikers of the canyon's hidden hazards. "Carr Canyon Falls is a beautiful and popular location, particularly during monsoon season when the water is flowing, but it can also be extremely dangerous. The rocks are slippery even when dry and become significantly more hazardous when wet. Please use extreme caution around the falls, especially during monsoon conditions," Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue officials said in a statement Saturday. "Outstanding work by everyone involved in this rescue."

Map of the area where the rescue occurred: