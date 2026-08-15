Goodyear house party shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

The Brief One man is dead and another was injured following an overnight shooting at a house party in Goodyear. Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Campbell Avenue and 113th Drive just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 15. No suspects are in custody, and traffic restrictions remain in place near Indian School Road and Loop 303.



A man is dead and another is injured following reports of gunshots at a house party in Goodyear overnight.

What we know:

There were multiple reports of juveniles and young adults hearing multiple gunshots while leaving a house party near Indian School Road and Citrus Road in Goodyear just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Goodyear Police arrived to a "chaotic scene," and found a man near Indian School Road with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Another man suffered a minor graze wound and took himself to a nearby hospital, according to the police department. He has since been treated and released.

What they're saying:

"My husband was up, and he heard multiple noises, bang I guess," neighbor Lona Bruncie said. "He thought they were…they sounded like gunshots….We've lived here six years. We've never experienced that."

What we don't know:

There are no suspects in custody, and the events leading up to the shooting remain unknown.

Police have not said how many people were at the party or who hosted it.

Traffic Restrictions:

As police investigate the active homicide scene, "with a large investigative footprint," drivers are asked to avoid the area of Indian School Road and Loop 303, as both directions remain restricted.

The neighborhood was blocked off through Saturday evening, but has since cleared.

Map of the nearby area of the house party shooting.