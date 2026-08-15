Deadly Phoenix crash ejects 4 people after car flees police

The Brief Four people were ejected in a rollover crash near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix following an earlier gun call. A 33-year-old woman died, while a 27-year-old driver and two passengers were injured after the vehicle fled police. Police suspect impairment may have been a factor.



Four people were ejected from a car following a deadly, rollover crash in Phoenix overnight.

What we know:

Phoenix Police initially responded to reports of a man who pointed a gun at someone at a business near 19th Avenue and Peoria Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 15. The caller said the man left in a white Nissan Armada.

Officers spotted the parked car and tried to pull the driver over. Instead, the driver fled, but police did not follow. Shortly after, the Nissan was found rolled over near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue.

Dig deeper:

According to officials, the driver was traveling at a high speed, lost control of the car, went off the road, and flipped the car. All three passengers, and the driver, were ejected from the car, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

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All four were taken to a nearby hospital. A 33-year-old female passenger later died, while the 27-year-old male driver and a 27-year-old male passenger have life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver may have been impaired.

What we don't know:

No further details were released regarding the pointing of the gun, or the events leading up to that incident. The current conditions of the survivors were not made known.

Police did not say what charges the driver may face.

What's next:

Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate.

Map of where the vehicle was found rolled over.