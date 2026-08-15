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Tucson father arrested in death of 5-month-old baby, Pima County deputies say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 15, 2026 3:21 PM MST
Published August 15, 2026 3:21 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 34-year-old Arizona father was arrested in connection with the death of his 5-month-old baby.
    • Pima County deputies initially responded to a possible infant drowning on June 16 in Tucson, where hospital staff discovered trauma inconsistent with drowning.
    • Gonzales faces charges of first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a minor while the Medical Examiner investigates the official cause of death.

TUCSON, Ariz. - An Arizona dad was arrested following the death of his 5-month-old baby, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

The backstory:

On June 16, San Xavier District deputies with the sheriff's department responded to reports of a possible infant drowning near Valencia Road and Camino De La Tierra in Tucson. 

The infant was found unresponsive and had no pulse. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Hospital staff noted additional trauma on the baby that was "inconsistent with an accidental drowning," PCSD said. The department's homicide unit began investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant's death and obtained an arrest warrant for the father. 

What we know:

On Aug. 14, deputies arrested the child's father, 34-year-old Derrick J. Gonzales in connection with the 5-month-old's death. Gonzales is facing charges of first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a minor. 

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the baby's death remain unknown. 

What's next:

The Medical Examiner is investigating the infant's cause and manner of death. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyTucsonNews