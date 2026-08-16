Three hikers rescued from Phoenix trails in single day as extreme heat returns

The Brief The Phoenix Fire Department conducted three separate rescues at Camelback Mountain on the same day at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. A woman in her 20s was flown off Echo Canyon Trail in critical condition with a 104-degree body temperature requiring cold water immersion therapy. Two men were assisted in later incidents, including one flown down from the summit due to chest pain and another met two miles up at the 32nd Street Trailhead.



The Phoenix Fire Department responded to three separate rescues at Camelback Mountain on a single day, carrying out operations at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Aug. 16. Fire officials noted that while responding to three rescues in one day does happen, it is rare.

First Rescue:

At 11 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the first rescue of the day at the Echo Canyon Trail.

"As we got on scene, the patient was altered. Her friend was saying that they had been hiking for a couple of hours. She wasn't answering questions," said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller.

Keller stated a woman in her 20s had to be flown off the mountain. Her body temperature reached 104 degrees, and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"We did have to use our cold water immersion therapy, which means there's two indications: that they have to be over 104 degrees and in an altered state," Keller said.

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To test her cognitive function, Keller said crews put her through a simple quiz.

"We're asking questions such as what's your name, who are we, who is the president, what's the date? She was only answering one of those questions appropriately," Keller said.

Second Rescue:

The second rescue occurred around 4 p.m. at the 32nd Street Trailhead, where a man was feeling dizzy and needed help getting down the mountain. Fire crews were able to meet him about two miles from the base of the mountain.

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Third Rescue:

The third rescue occurred around 6 p.m., also on the Echo Canyon Trail. A man reported experiencing chest pain, prompting Phoenix Fire crews to meet him at the summit of the mountain and fly him down via helicopter.

"It could be heat stroke, it could be chest pain, it could be any kind of…we don't have any indication that he's fallen," Keller said.

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What you can do:

Keller emphasized the importance of knowing when it is too hot to hike.

"Please stay off the mountain. This is the third rescue that our members have been on today and both of them all could've been avoided if you hike in the cooler parts of the day," Keller said.

What's next:

With extreme heat returning to Phoenix, several city trails, including Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, will be shut down. For a full list of closures, click here.