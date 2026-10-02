Expand / Collapse search

Cops checking on child home alone find 84 meth bags hidden in viral toy monster, arrest Arizona woman

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 2, 2026 2:55 PM MST
Published October 2, 2026 2:55 PM MST
article

Eighty-four baggies of methamphetamine sit on an evidence counter alongside a plush toy with its head taped shut following a search warrant executed by San Luis police. (San Luis Police Department)

The Brief

    • San Luis police officers conducting a welfare check on an unsupervised 10-year-old girl missing school detected illegal drugs inside her home.
    • Detectives executing a search warrant discovered 84 baggies of methamphetamine stashed inside a plush toy resembling a viral Labubu doll. 
    • Police arrested 28-year-old Noemy Figueroa on drug and child endangerment charges following the raid.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. - A welfare check on a 10-year-old girl left home alone in Arizona led police to dozens of baggies of methamphetamine hidden inside a plush toy resembling the viral Labubu doll, authorities said on Friday.

What we know:

Officers with the San Luis Police Department initially responded to the home in Yuma County after receiving reports of a young girl who was unsupervised and not attending school. During the welfare check on Sept. 22, officers detected illegal narcotics inside the house, prompting detectives to draft and execute a search warrant on the spot.

The search reportedly uncovered 84 individual baggies containing methamphetamine tucked inside what appeared to be a knockoff version of a Labubu plush doll — the elf-like, toothy-grinned monster collectible created by Pop Mart that became a viral global trend in 2025. Police evidence photos show the dozens of illicit plastic baggies laid out across a counter alongside the stuffed monster plush, its head sliced open and then bound with clear packing tape.

One in custody:

Following the seizure, 28-year-old Noemy Figueroa was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail. Booking records show Figueroa faces felony charges of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession and use of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released Figueroa’s exact relationship to the 10-year-old child, who currently has custody of the girl or how officers specifically uncovered the hidden stash inside the stuffed toy.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the San Luis Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyYuma CountyNews