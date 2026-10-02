Cops checking on child home alone find 84 meth bags hidden in viral toy monster, arrest Arizona woman

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The Brief San Luis police officers conducting a welfare check on an unsupervised 10-year-old girl missing school detected illegal drugs inside her home. Detectives executing a search warrant discovered 84 baggies of methamphetamine stashed inside a plush toy resembling a viral Labubu doll. Police arrested 28-year-old Noemy Figueroa on drug and child endangerment charges following the raid.



A welfare check on a 10-year-old girl left home alone in Arizona led police to dozens of baggies of methamphetamine hidden inside a plush toy resembling the viral Labubu doll, authorities said on Friday.

What we know:

Officers with the San Luis Police Department initially responded to the home in Yuma County after receiving reports of a young girl who was unsupervised and not attending school. During the welfare check on Sept. 22, officers detected illegal narcotics inside the house, prompting detectives to draft and execute a search warrant on the spot.

The search reportedly uncovered 84 individual baggies containing methamphetamine tucked inside what appeared to be a knockoff version of a Labubu plush doll — the elf-like, toothy-grinned monster collectible created by Pop Mart that became a viral global trend in 2025. Police evidence photos show the dozens of illicit plastic baggies laid out across a counter alongside the stuffed monster plush, its head sliced open and then bound with clear packing tape.

One in custody:

Following the seizure, 28-year-old Noemy Figueroa was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail. Booking records show Figueroa faces felony charges of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession and use of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released Figueroa’s exact relationship to the 10-year-old child, who currently has custody of the girl or how officers specifically uncovered the hidden stash inside the stuffed toy.