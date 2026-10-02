Cops checking on child home alone find 84 meth bags hidden in viral toy monster, arrest Arizona woman
SAN LUIS, Ariz. - A welfare check on a 10-year-old girl left home alone in Arizona led police to dozens of baggies of methamphetamine hidden inside a plush toy resembling the viral Labubu doll, authorities said on Friday.
What we know:
Officers with the San Luis Police Department initially responded to the home in Yuma County after receiving reports of a young girl who was unsupervised and not attending school. During the welfare check on Sept. 22, officers detected illegal narcotics inside the house, prompting detectives to draft and execute a search warrant on the spot.
The search reportedly uncovered 84 individual baggies containing methamphetamine tucked inside what appeared to be a knockoff version of a Labubu plush doll — the elf-like, toothy-grinned monster collectible created by Pop Mart that became a viral global trend in 2025. Police evidence photos show the dozens of illicit plastic baggies laid out across a counter alongside the stuffed monster plush, its head sliced open and then bound with clear packing tape.
One in custody:
Following the seizure, 28-year-old Noemy Figueroa was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail. Booking records show Figueroa faces felony charges of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession and use of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released Figueroa’s exact relationship to the 10-year-old child, who currently has custody of the girl or how officers specifically uncovered the hidden stash inside the stuffed toy.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the San Luis Police Department.