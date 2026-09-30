Husband and wife found dead in Peoria home in possible double suicide, police say

The Brief Peoria Police are investigating a possible double suicide after an 86-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife were found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a murder-suicide was about to occur near 83rd Avenue and Village Parkway, with dispatchers hearing gunshots over the line before silence followed. Officers, SWAT personnel, and drone support entered the residence and discovered both individuals with apparent gunshot wounds.



Peoria Police are investigating a possible double suicide after a husband and wife were found dead in a home Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A 911 caller told officers that a murder-suicide was going to happen at a home near 83rd Avenue and Village Parkway. Dispatchers heard gunshots through the line, with "no further sounds," the police department said.

Police arrived at around 11:50 a.m. with SWAT personnel and drone support, and entered the home.

Inside, an 86-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

"This is usually a very quiet neighborhood," Scotland Hills neighbor Pat Schultz said. "As soon as you turn off of 83rd Avenue, it's peace and quiet here. We never have anything like this."

What we don't know:

While preliminary investigation indicates this was a possible double suicide, officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the incident.