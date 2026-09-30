Husband and wife found dead in Peoria home in possible double suicide, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police are investigating a possible double suicide after a husband and wife were found dead in a home Wednesday morning.
What we know:
A 911 caller told officers that a murder-suicide was going to happen at a home near 83rd Avenue and Village Parkway. Dispatchers heard gunshots through the line, with "no further sounds," the police department said.
Police arrived at around 11:50 a.m. with SWAT personnel and drone support, and entered the home.
Inside, an 86-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
What they're saying:
"This is usually a very quiet neighborhood," Scotland Hills neighbor Pat Schultz said. "As soon as you turn off of 83rd Avenue, it's peace and quiet here. We never have anything like this."
What we don't know:
While preliminary investigation indicates this was a possible double suicide, officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the incident.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Peoria Police Department.