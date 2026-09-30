NAU fraternity hazing death: Carter Eslick sentenced to jail in Colin Martinez fatal poisoning

The Brief Carter Eslick was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation following the fatal alcohol poisoning of 18-year-old Colin Martinez. Eslick pleaded guilty to a class four felony hazing charge stemming from his role as pledge master during a fraternity rush event at Northern Arizona University. Delta Tau Delta closed its chapter at Northern Arizona University following the fatal incident.



Carter Eslick was sentenced to jail for his role in the death of 18-year-old Colin Martinez back in January.

Eslick was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation. He could face more jail time if certain benchmarks aren't met, such as completing anti-hazing presentations.

The sentencing follows him pleading guilty to a class 4 felony hazing charge connected to the fatal alcohol poisoning of Martinez. Eslick held the role of the plegemaster. Since the incident, Delta Tau Delta closed its chapter at Northern Arizona University.

What they're saying:

Eslick spoke at the sentencing, saying, in part, "I know nothing that I say here can replace or give any type of closure to the Martinez family. I want to express to them how incredibly sorry I am, and I pray every single day for their family."

Martinez's father spoke at the sentencing, saying, in part, "He was only 18 years old, and he had an enormous drive for life. He had people he loved, people who loved him, plans he wanted to pursue, and an entire future he expected to live, and that matters to us because we never wanted our son's life to become a collection of death reports, evidence, charges in court proceedings. The fullness of Colin's level of life could never be defined by any of those things for us."

Former Delta Tau Delta pledge master Carter Eslick received jail time and probation following the death of Colin Martinez.

The backstory:

Prosecutors revealed details during an Aug. 10 court proceeding about the fatal drinking game that led to Martinez's death at a Delta Tau Delta fraternity rush event.

Police discovered Martinez unresponsive around 8:44 a.m. at a house roughly a mile from Northern Arizona University. Investigators said alcohol was consumed during the Friday night event by several people, including Martinez.

Carter Eslick, 20, the chapter's new member educator, provided the alcohol and led the ritual drinking game, according to prosecutors. Flagstaff Police also arrested fraternity Vice President Ryan Creech, 20, and Treasurer Riley Cass, 20, though further investigation led authorities to forgo felony charges against Creech and Cass.