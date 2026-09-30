7 Brew buys 36 former Salad and Go locations in Arizona

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The Brief A federal bankruptcy court approved the sale of former Salad and Go locations to 7 Brew, an Arkansas-based coffee chain. 7 Brew will pay $123 million for 63 total locations, including 36 in Arizona. Eight Arizona locations remain available and are scheduled to be sold at an upcoming auction.



A federal bankruptcy court has approved the sale of former Salad and Go locations to 7 Brew, an Arkansas-based coffee chain.

What we know:

A judge on Tuesday approved the sale, and 7 Brew will pay $123 million for 63 Salad and Go locations, 36 of which are in Arizona. The other locations are in Oklahoma, Nevada and Texas.

7 Brew beat out Dutch Bros for the Salad and Go locations.

Eight Arizona locations are still available and are set to be sold at an auction.

What we don't know:

The 36 former Arizona Salad and Go locations purchased by 7 Brew weren't identified, nor were the eight former Arizona Salad and Go locations that will be auctioned.

The backstory:

On Aug. 4, Salad and Go announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would permanently close all of its locations the following day. Founded in Gilbert in 2013, the drive-thru salad chain served more than 60 million meals across its 70 locations over a 13-year span.

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Company officials cited sustained pressure on consumer demand, strategic growth challenges, rising costs, and industry-wide fallout from a July Cyclospora outbreak for the decision.