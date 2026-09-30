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7 Brew buys 36 former Salad and Go locations in Arizona

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Business
Published September 30, 2026 7:37 AM MST
Published September 30, 2026 7:37 AM MST
article

The Brief

    • A federal bankruptcy court approved the sale of former Salad and Go locations to 7 Brew, an Arkansas-based coffee chain.
    • 7 Brew will pay $123 million for 63 total locations, including 36 in Arizona.
    • Eight Arizona locations remain available and are scheduled to be sold at an upcoming auction.

PHOENIX - A federal bankruptcy court has approved the sale of former Salad and Go locations to 7 Brew, an Arkansas-based coffee chain.

What we know:

A judge on Tuesday approved the sale, and 7 Brew will pay $123 million for 63 Salad and Go locations, 36 of which are in Arizona. The other locations are in Oklahoma, Nevada and Texas.

7 Brew beat out Dutch Bros for the Salad and Go locations.

Eight Arizona locations are still available and are set to be sold at an auction.

What we don't know:

The 36 former Arizona Salad and Go locations purchased by 7 Brew weren't identified, nor were the eight former Arizona Salad and Go locations that will be auctioned.

The backstory:

On Aug. 4, Salad and Go announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would permanently close all of its locations the following day. Founded in Gilbert in 2013, the drive-thru salad chain served more than 60 million meals across its 70 locations over a 13-year span.

Related

Customers and employees shocked as Salad and Go abruptly closes
article

Customers and employees shocked as Salad and Go abruptly closes

Salad and Go customers made their final trips to the drive-thru on Wednesday after the chain announced it would shut down all of its locations.

Company officials cited sustained pressure on consumer demand, strategic growth challenges, rising costs, and industry-wide fallout from a July Cyclospora outbreak for the decision.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Sept. 29 news release by the law firm Reed Smith, which represented Salad and Go, and previous FOX 10 reports on Salad and Go's closure.

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