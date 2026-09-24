Kim Kardashian-produced show 'Team Moms' highlights Arizona baseball

The Brief "Team Moms: Baseball" is now streaming on Paramount Plus, featuring seven families from a Scottsdale baseball academy. The reality series is executive-produced by Kim Kardashian and highlights the intense world of youth sports. Featured mothers share their experiences dealing with the drama, total commitment, and highs and lows of raising young athletes.



A new reality show based in the Phoenix area has dropped on Paramount Plus, as of Sept. 24.

What we know:

"Team Moms: Baseball" follows a group of parents whose sons attend a premier baseball training school. The series is said to give viewers a look at the drama that unfolds when a child is training to become a star athlete.

The mothers who took part in the show say while there will be plenty of drama, it is also about family, camaraderie, and showing what life is like living in the Valley.

"It's real emotion. It's the highs and lows that the kids go through. It's the highs and lows that the parents go through watching your kids do what they love," cast member Trina Taylor said.

Dig deeper:

Executive-produced by Kim Kardashian, the show follows seven families whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy.

"Well, there's a lot of money in Scottsdale and a lot of people that are willing to go the extra mile to give their child a little bit more of a chance than others," cast member Heather Feldhacker said.

For these moms, giving their kids that chance means total commitment.

"You say you want to do this 24/7? Fine. We're there to help you fulfill these dreams," cast member Erin Wolczik said.

And while they say viewers can expect a fair amount of intensity and drama…

"I mean I'm probably way more intense than my husband, everyone will see that," cast member Nina Scoffone said.

"You can agree with us, disagree. But at the end of the day, we love our kids fiercely. And that's the reason why, you know, we're so passionate about it," cast member Trish Mears said.

Beyond the competition on the diamond, they hope viewers everywhere will find something to relate to in their families and friendships.

"I'm 100% Latina and I'm here to represent all the Latina moms out there," cast member Rylee Baldri said.

"I'm here to represent the working mom, right? I work a full-time job," cast member Melanie Dunmar said.

And showing off the Grand Canyon State is just an added bonus.

"I mean, Arizona is a beautiful, a beautiful place. And so I'm really glad that… the world's going to get to see what Arizona is all about," Taylor added.

Where To Watch:

All episodes of "Team Moms: Baseball" are now streaming on Paramount Plus.