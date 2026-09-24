Arizona weather forecast: Rain, storms and Hurricane Polo's impact

The Brief Early morning rain and thunderstorms across Arizona will subside by mid-morning, leaving warm and humid conditions with additional storms possible late Thursday and overnight. Storms are expected to move out by Friday morning, leading to a dry Saturday with high temperatures reaching the low 100s in Phoenix. Hurricane Polo could bring significant rain and cooler temperatures to Arizona between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday depending on its eventual track.



A stormy morning affected Phoenix and South-Central Arizona on Thursday. Early morning rain and thunderstorms will come to an end by mid-morning, leaving behind humid and warm conditions. Throughout the day, clouds will linger over Phoenix and the state. Additional rain and thunderstorms will scatter around Arizona, especially in southern and northern Arizona.

A small disturbance will lift across the state throughout the day and night. As it passes over, storms will rotate counter-clockwise over Arizona. This means additional showers and storms will be possible by late day or tonight in Phoenix as the low continues to pass. This second round may have more difficulty to fire up in Phoenix due to the morning rain. However, areas that missed the first round, like the East Valley, may have a better chance.

This Weekend:

Any storms left around the state will start to exit Friday morning, shifting northeastward. Some showers and storms will still be possible through the afternoon in northern and eastern Arizona on Friday. By Saturday, the entire state should dry out.

Temperatures are impacted by the passing wet weather. Forecast highs cap in the mid 90s in Phoenix on Thursday and rebound to the upper 90s on Friday. Low 100s are expected Saturday in Phoenix.

Hurricane Polo:

FOX 10 is closely watching Hurricane Polo. The track of Polo will decide how much rain arrives in the state. For now, the latest trends suggest an improved chance for rainy weather between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday. Depending on rain impacts, temperatures will take a drop. For now, high temperatures only reaching the low 90s are forecast.

If Polo takes a track closer to Arizona, rain amounts will be higher. If Polo weakens quicker than expected, or pulls too far either west or east, it could bring lower totals or "misses" for some parts of the state. The forecast will need adjustment as Polo's track becomes more clear in the next couple of days, but expect some impacts by early next week around Arizona.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.