Ex-Glendale police commander indicted on sexual exploitation charges: Court docs

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The Brief Ex-Glendale Police Commander Jay O'Neill has been indicted on multiple sexual exploitation of minor charges in North Carolina, according to court documents from that state. O'Neill was taken into custody on Sept. 17, according to Maricopa County court documents. The City of Glendale has announced that O'Neill is no longer employed by the city.



Out-of-state court documents are giving us a better picture of the legal troubles a now-former Glendale police commander is facing.

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, officials with the Glendale Police Department announced that Jay O'Neill is no longer employed by the city.

In a statement, Glendale Police confirmed that O'Neill "is currently the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by another law enforcement agency."

"As this is an active investigation being handled by another agency, the City and Glendale Police Department will have no further comment at this time," read a portion of the statement.

We don't know if O’Neill resigned or if he was fired from the department.

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What We Know Now:

On Sept. 18, we received court documents from North Carolina's Jackson County, which show the charges O'Neill was indicted on. Jackson County is located in the western portion of North Carolina.

Per Jackson County court documents, O'Neill was indicted by a grand jury on six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The alleged victim is a 15-year-old girl, and the indictment alleges that O'Neill received various photos and video that show the girl while she was naked.

Maricopa County court documents show O'Neill was arrested in the State Farm Stadium area on the morning of Sept. 17.

What's next:

A Maricopa County judge has set a $75,000 cash-only bond for O'Neill. A hearing has been scheduled for the 54-year-old on the afternoon of Sept. 28.