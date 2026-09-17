Sex offender offered to help runaway Valley teen — then trapped and repeatedly assaulted her, cops say

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The Brief Registered sex offender Jaiden Segundo was arrested for allegedly trapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old group home runaway at his Buckeye trailer. Segundo reportedly admitted to the encounter and confessed to detectives that he has recurring "urges" to target vulnerable, homeless women on the street. The 26-year-old was already on probation for a prior child sex conviction and previously fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl when he was 18.



A registered sex offender is back behind bars after allegedly luring a 17-year-old runaway girl into his truck in Phoenix – trapping her inside – and sexually assaulting her six times at his Buckeye trailer home, according to court documents.

What we know:

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Jaiden Orion Segundo on Sept. 16 on six felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Segundo, who is currently on probation for a previous conviction involving a minor, was ordered held in Maricopa County jail on a $500,000 bond following his initial court appearance Thursday.

The backstory:

The victim, who had run away from a Peoria group home, reported that Segundo picked her up in late March near a Walmart across from Castles N' Coasters. Investigators say he offered her a ride to a pawn shop to sell her backpack, but once she got into his truck, he locked the doors and refused to let her leave. He then allegedly drove her to his trailer on West Arlington Road in Buckeye, where he held her captive and repeatedly assaulted her over a period of time.

Medical records show an exam conducted after the victim reported the assault revealed contusions on her neck and lacerations on her forearm, consistent with being restrained and choked. During a forensic interview, the victim detailed finding paperwork in the trailer bearing Segundo’s name and age while he was at work. She later positively identified him in a photo lineup without hesitation.

What they're saying:

When interviewed by MCSO detectives on Wednesday, Segundo initially claimed not to know the girl, but later admitted to having sex with her, claiming it was consensual and that he was unaware of her age. Detectives noted Segundo admitted to having recurring "urges" that cause him to target vulnerable women on the street for sex in exchange for money or shelter. Segundo’s criminal history reveals a past conviction for sexual conduct with a minor as well as a prior investigation where he fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl when he was 18.

What's next:

Segundo is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 22.