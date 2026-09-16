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Outlaw biker vet busted making homemade machine gun in AZ home packed with Nazi gear and child porn, cops say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 16, 2026 5:58 PM MST
Published September 16, 2026 5:58 PM MST
article

Thomas Schumacher (mugshot inset) appears in court following his arrest at his Wickenburg home on 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. (Maricopa County)

The Brief

    • Peoria SWAT officers arrested Marine veteran Thomas Schumacher, 46, at his Wickenburg home following a June NCMEC investigation into uploaded child porn.
    • The raid uncovered handguns, AR-15s, Nazi paraphernalia, illicit drugs and evidence Schumacher was actively manufacturing an illegal machine gun and suppressor.
    • Schumacher, a member of the outlaw Peckerwoods MC with a past criminal record, was booked into jail after allegedly trying to retreat from officers inside his garage.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - A 46-year-old Marine Corps veteran with ties to a racist motorcycle gang was arrested in Wickenburg early Tuesday morning after police say a tactical raid uncovered child sexual abuse material, an illegal weapons-manufacturing operation and Nazi paraphernalia.

What we know:

Peoria police SWAT officers took Thomas Schumacher into custody at his home on West Mohave Street around 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 15 following an investigation sparked by multiple National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tips. Schumacher now faces ten felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The backstory:

The investigation began in June after cloud storage providers reported explicit media depicting the sexual exploitation of children uploaded from accounts linked to Schumacher's personal phone number and email address between December 2024 and January 2026. When members of the Peoria Police Department Special Assignments Unit swarmed his house to execute a search warrant, court documents say Schumacher ignored commands and tried to retreat deeper into his garage before being detained.

Inside the home, detectives discovered a massive weapons cache, including multiple handguns, AR-15 rifles and large quantities of ammunition. Investigators also noted that Schumacher was actively manufacturing a fully automatic machine gun and a firearm suppressor on the property. Search records further detailed illicit drugs and items displaying his membership in the Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club — an outlaw biker group — alongside motorcycles, gang vests and various Nazi Party memorabilia.

Dig deeper:

While seated in a police car outside his home, Schumacher was reportedly cooperative but abruptly shut down questioning when officers brought up the child porn allegations. Court filings reveal Schumacher has a prior criminal history including assault, DUI and making threats.

What's next:

Schumacher remains in jail after a Maricopa County judge ordered a $150,000 bond on Wednesday. He is due back in court on Sept. 21 as authorities continue to investigate possible gun and drug charges.

Area of the SWAT raid:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Maricopa County Superior Court records.

Crime and Public SafetyMaricopa CountyNewsPeoria