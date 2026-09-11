American woman arrested at Arizona border town accused of running ammo for Sinaloa Cartel

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The Brief Mexican federal forces arrested Yanet "N," an American citizen accused of acting as a key logistics operator for the Sinaloa Cartel, in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora. Authorities intercepted her vehicle near the international border bridge across from San Luis, Arizona, confiscating 5,445 live rounds of ammunition valued at over 1.65 million pesos. The multi-agency operation is part of an ongoing Mexican federal crackdown aimed at weakening cartel operations and cutting off illegal weapons networks along the Arizona border.



An American woman suspected of acting as a key logistics operator for the Sinaloa Cartel was arrested by Mexican federal forces just across the Arizona border in San Luis Río Colorado after authorities uncovered more than 5,000 rounds of live ammunition hidden in her vehicle.

What we know:

The suspect, identified by Mexican federal officials as Yanet "N," is accused of running weapons and munitions across the border to supply factional elements of the notorious drug syndicate operating along the Southwest border corridor.

Authorities discovered 5,445 rounds of live ammunition stored inside a vehicle driven by an American woman intercepted near the border bridge across from San Luis, Arizona. (Gabinete de Seguridad de México)

The high-profile bust occurred during routine crime prevention patrols near the international border bridge connecting San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, directly to San Luis, Arizona. Elements of the Mexican Navy, working in coordination with the Secretariat of National Defense, National Guard, Mexican Customs and federal prosecutors, intercepted the woman's vehicle just yards from the port of entry.

What they're saying:

A search of the vehicle revealed 5,445 live rounds of ammunition. Mexican security officials described the operation as a major blow to the Sinaloa Cartel’s supply chain in northern Mexico, estimating the total economic and operational impact of the seizure at roughly 1.65 million Mexican pesos.

Mexican military personnel display a banner next to the black SUV seized during the inter-agency operation near the Arizona border. (Gabinete de Seguridad de México)

The joint operation is part of an ongoing strategy to target and "arrest logistical and financial operators, thereby weakening criminal cells" operating along the Arizona border corridor, Mexican authorities said.

What's next:

Yanet "N" was informed of her legal rights and transferred to federal custody under the Public Ministry in Mexico, where prosecutors will determine her legal status and open a formal investigation into her ties to the cartel.

Map of the bust location: