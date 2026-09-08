Student found dead at Marana High School campus: PD
MARANA, Ariz. - Police in a community near Tucson say they are investigating after a student was found dead on their high school's campus.
What we know:
According to a statement, police in Marana responded at around 6:47 a.m. to Marana High School, after a body was discovered on school grounds.
"Preliminary information indicates an individual broke into the campus early this morning around 1:30 AM and was later discovered by staff," read a portion of the statement. "The individual has been identified as a Marana High School student."
What we don't know:
Police did not release the individual's identity. However, they say the individual's family has been notified.
Dig deeper:
Marana Police say this "appears to be an isolated incident involving a single person." However, they say the school will remain closed for the day. Per the school's Facebook page, students were set to return to class on Sept. 8.
What's next:
Police say an investigation is in a preliminary stage.
Where the school is located
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Marana Police Department.