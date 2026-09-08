Seen on TV: September 8

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Tuesday, September 8, 2026

ABC Vacuum

2545 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://www.abcvacuumaz.com/

A Flourshop

803 N. 7th St. Unit 102

Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://www.exploretock.com/a-flourshop-phoenix/

Nashville Hot Chicken

1628 E. Southern Ave. #7

Tempe, AZ 85282

https://nhchotchicken.com/locations/tempe/

Honor Flight

Wildlife in Arizona

Live-streamed video