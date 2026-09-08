Seen on TV: September 8
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Tuesday, September 8, 2026
ABC Vacuum
- 2545 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://www.abcvacuumaz.com/
A Flourshop
- 803 N. 7th St. Unit 102
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- https://www.exploretock.com/a-flourshop-phoenix/
Nashville Hot Chicken
- 1628 E. Southern Ave. #7
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- https://nhchotchicken.com/locations/tempe/
Honor Flight
Wildlife in Arizona