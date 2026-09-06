Phoenix family searching for missing goldendoodle after severe monsoon storm

The Brief Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is operating at about 100 animals over capacity, partly due to summer monsoon storms scaring pets away from home. The Boeser family has been searching for their 18-month-old goldendoodle, Oreo, for six weeks after a storm blew open their fence. Officials remind owners to ensure microchips are updated, gates are closed before and after storms, and to never give up looking for a lost pet.



Phoenix is still in the throes of monsoon season, and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is reminding owners that loud storms can lead to lost pets. One pet owner is still looking for her beloved dog, while Animal Care and Control has tips for other pet owners.

What we know:

Just like summer fireworks, summer storms can also scare animals.

"That sudden loud kaboom sound can really freak out dogs, and it can send them into that fight or flight response," said Kim Powell with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

By the numbers:

This reaction is leading to lost pets. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it has 750 animals in its care right now, which is about 100 over capacity, in part due to storms.

"People think that their pets are never going to go missing, and the reality is one in three pets go missing," Powell said.

Local perspective:

It is a devastating reality for the Boeser family, who lost their black and white goldendoodle named Oreo six weeks ago after a storm.

"There was really intense one night and our puppy, he's 18 months, escaped through a fence that was blown open during the storm," Caley Boeser said.

The family has been searching for him ever since.

"We haven't stopped looking for Oreo. If you see him, don't chase him, just reach out, contact us," Boeser said.

What they're saying:

County Animal Care and Control says the Boeser family is doing everything right, like making sure the dog's tag and microchip are up-to-date, checking at the shelters, filing a lost pet report, and using the power of social media.

What Pet Owners Can Do:

They also encourage families to make sure gates and doors are closed before and after a storm comes.

"The number one thing to do is don't give up. It is absolutely possible that you're going to find your dog," Powell said. "It might not be right away. We just had a dog owner come in. Their pet was missing for three years, and it just got returned to its owner."

Why you should care:

This is giving the Boeser family hope.

"If you have him, know there are three little kids at home begging for their puppy to come back," Boeser said.