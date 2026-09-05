Grand Canyon shuts off water along Bright Angel Trail after fatal flash floods

The Brief The Grand Canyon shut off potable water at several Bright Angel Trail rest stops to conserve the South Rim's limited supply following severe flooding. Flash flooding on Aug. 29 killed two Texas men, left a Wyoming pilot missing, and destroyed part of the park's main waterline. National Park Service officials are asking anyone with information on hikers in the inner canyon during the storm to contact investigators.



The Grand Canyon has shut down portable water at several rest spots on the Bright Angel Trail, just a week after deadly flash flooding hit the area.

What we know:

In an effort to conserve the South Rim's limited potable water supply, the national park is turning off potable water at 1.5-Mile Resthouse, 3-Mile Resthouse and Havasupai Gardens Day Use Area and Campground, all located on the Bright Angel Trail.

This begins on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m., but officials did not release a time when it would be turned back on.

What they're saying:

Grand Canyon officials are urging visitors to plan ahead and help conserve every gallon of water they can.

"Day hikers on the Bright Angel Trail should carry all the water they will need and should not rely on water being available along the trail," they advised. "Overnight visitors at Havasupai Gardens Campground should carry sufficient water for their stay or be prepared to collect and properly treat water from natural sources. All hikers should carry a reliable water treatment method."

The backstory:

On Aug. 29, severe weather hit the canyon, resulting in about 80 air rescues and two fatalities, while one hiker remains missing.

On Sept. 1, the National Park Service identified the two confirmed dead as John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42. Both were from Granbury, Texas. The missing hiker was identified as 53-year-old Tim Smith, a pilot from Wyoming.

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Coconino County emergency officials say flash flood alerts sent out through the Grand Canyon River Alert System gave hikers a crucial window to reach higher ground before the rush of water hit.

According to National Park Service officials, the flash flooding started around 2:30 p.m., and the first alert was sent just before 12:30 p.m.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ National Park Service photos show extensive damage at Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch following deadly flash flooding in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29, 2026.

What you can do:

The National Park Service is still asking for the public’s help. If anyone knows of hikers or backpackers who were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Saturday, reach out to the National Park Service at 888-653-0009 or nps_isb@nps.gov.

"If you know of hikers/backpackers who were in the Bright Angel Creek corridor Aug. 29—or had a campground reservation there—please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch," NPS said. "This includes those who may have been on the North Kaibab Trail between the trailhead and Phantom Ranch, at Bright Angel Campground, or in "the Box" north of Phantom Ranch."