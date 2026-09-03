Records: Florida foster dad accused of child sexual abuse has history with Arizona DCS

The Brief An Arizona man is in federal custody, accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity. An 18-year-old former foster daughter alleges the abuse began when she was 13 in Florence, Arizona, and continued until she was removed from his Florida home. The suspect and his family previously faced child abuse charges in Florida in 2025, but the state attorney declined to prosecute due to weak evidence.



An Arizona man is in federal custody accused of sexually abusing a minor. But as investigations have uncovered, this isn’t the suspect’s first run-in with the law. A history with Child Protective Services across Arizona and Florida has been discovered, including child abuse charges against Brian Griffeth and his family that were dropped just last year.

Warning: Details in this case involve sexual abuse allegations. The FBI’s probable cause statement was obtained, alleging that Brian Griffeth sexually abused his foster daughter and recorded videos of her. The victim says the abuse started when she was 13. She is now 18 but was removed from the Griffeth family’s custody a little more than a year ago.

The backstory:

In July 2025, Florida deputies and state child welfare workers responded to the home of Brian and Jill Griffeth. The mission involved a court order to take nine minor children into protective custody. What triggered the investigation was an incident at a camp held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where one of the children was caught with a Taser. A camp staff member tipped off the Department of Children and Families, saying the Griffeths had recently moved to Florida from Arizona.

The witness outlined concerns to DCF, alleging that the family primarily adopted or fostered African American children who did not get a proper education and were treated like workers instead of family. Deputies say some kids didn’t know their last names or birthdates.

Brian, Jill, Dallin, and Liberty Griffeth

While nine kids were taken into custody, authorities could not find one missing child who was eventually located safely in Glendale. The allegations of child abuse included claims that a 14-year-old boy was "caged" under a bunk bed and that Jill sprayed two kids in the face with vinegar.

Brian, Jill and their adult children, Dallin and Liberty Griffeth, were arrested and charged with child abuse. Ultimately, the state attorney declined to prosecute the case, saying "initial salacious gossip" concerning the children being treated as slaves or incidents of alleged sexual abuse were unfounded.

State of Florida vs. Jill Griffeth

What they're saying:

State Attorney John Durrett said there was a series of blame shifting and finger pointing by DCF employees throughout depositions. Durrett could not interview but told FOX 10 over the phone that the evidence for aggravated child abuse was weak, and Arizona’s Department of Child Safety was "radio silent" when asked for any information that could be provided on the Griffeth family.

But as those charges were dropped, FBI Jacksonville was investigating Brian Griffeth. He was arrested just last month in Arizona, accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity. The alleged victim was his foster child who told investigators she had been abused since she was 13 when she first lived with the Griffeths in Florence up until she was removed from their Florida home in July 2025. According to the probable cause statement, Brian used his iPad to record the girl listed as "Jane Doe" doing sexual acts.

"Jane Doe" told investigators that the abuse usually happened on Wednesday nights when her foster mom took her kids to church and after Brian put the remaining kids to bed. "Jane Doe" also revealed that Brian allegedly snuck her out of her bathroom window and walked her around the house to his room to avoid cameras and lights. "Jane Doe" said she was instructed to make several videos and was "too scared of Brian to refuse."

"Every child that is in DCS custody is vulnerable."

Arizona man Brian Griffeth is in federal custody for allegedly transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity. His 18-year-old former foster daughter said abuse began when she was 13.

Stacey Sutherland with the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network says kids in foster care consistently struggle with trauma and that the FBI’s involvement in this case indicates a serious situation.

"Any potential recordings of children under the age of 18 that are sexual in nature can be considered CSAM which is child sexual abuse material. That’s a very sexual exploitation crime regarding children."

Back in July, "Jane Doe" says a TikTok account named "lany264ever" messaged her, asking if she was mad and later said, "My life is trash. I want to end on a happy note. Nothing I say will fix anything. I just want to know you’ll be happy."

"Jane Doe" initially didn’t know who messaged her but later responded, "I honestly feel bad for all those kids. I sit here crying and thinking about if there ok or not how do u think that’s ok ur so posted to be there dad."

In the last message, the TikTok account says, "Life is hell. Everything sucks for me. I know I deserve it. Not looking for pity. That’s just the facts. I’m in hell and I deserve it."

After Brian’s arrest, he denied child porn activity and contacting anyone in Florida using TikTok. Brian’s son told authorities he believes the family moved to Florida after Arizona DCS contacted Brian and Jill because the son was living in the backyard shed. The Griffeths sold the home in January 2024 and court records show that Brian’s son believed they moved to "avoid the DCS scrutiny."

Arizona’s Department of Child Safety declined to comment about the Griffeths, citing confidentiality laws.

"We need to start believing kids. We need to believe kids when they outcry. We shouldn’t minimize their experience. Sometimes it’s just like ‘thank you for sharing’ or ‘I believe you.’"

What's next:

Brian Griffeth is currently in federal custody. His next hearing is set for Sept. 11. A request for comment was made to his federal defender, but she did not respond.