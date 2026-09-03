Thief who stole church youth group's PlayStation 5 busted after getaway car blows a tire in Tempe, cops say

The Brief A 23-year-old Mesa man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Tempe church, causing $10,000 in damage and stealing a youth group's PlayStation 5. Investigators tracked the suspect using street cameras after his getaway car blew a tire, linking him to a roadside incident where he admitted to attacking a pastor. Tempe police arrested Erick Encinas at his apartment after discovering the damaged vehicle, church property and clothing matching the surveillance footage.



A 23-year-old Mesa man faces felony charges after allegedly smashing his way into a Tempe church, stealing electronics and causing roughly $10,000 in damage — a break-in that unraveled after police say his getaway car blew a tire near the city line.

What we know:

Erick Encinas was arrested Tuesday at his Mesa apartment by the Tempe Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension and Surveillance Team. He was booked into the Tempe City Jail on charges of burglary and aggravated criminal damage following a multi-agency investigation that linked church surveillance, street cameras and an odd roadside confession.

The backstory:

Investigators say the break-in happened around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 at Grace Community Church near Southern Avenue and Rural Road. Encinas allegedly used a crowbar or tire iron to force his way into the student center, vandalizing the facility and stealing items that included a PlayStation 5 belonging to the youth group.

Church security cameras captured the suspect and his vehicle, allowing Tempe Police’s Real-Time Operations Center to trace the car through city street cameras as it fled the area. Operators noted the vehicle losing a tire near the Tempe-Mesa border, a detail that proved crucial for intelligence analysts.

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Researching nearby incidents, crime analysts discovered Mesa Police had responded to a disabled vehicle call just 30 minutes after the burglary. The driver — wearing clothing matching the church video and sporting fresh cuts on his arms — had reportedly told a passerby he was coming from "assaulting a pastor at a church."

Detectives gathered probable cause, located Encinas' apartment on Sept. 1, and recovered the suspect's car alongside stolen property, a lanyard and clothing worn during the crime.

What they're saying:

"This case is a great example of our specialized units working together and following every lead," said Tempe Police Lieutenant Pablo Guzman, praising the analytical work that tied the incidents together.

Map of where police say the break-in occurred: